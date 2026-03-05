JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

DUBLIN, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

RE: Dividends

The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 12 March 2026, record date as of the 13 March 2026 & payment date is the 07 April 2026:

   
Share Class DescriptionISINPer Share Rate
JPM USD Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE00BDFC6Q910.352100
JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)IE00BJLTWS020.293000
JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE00BDFC6G930.374700
JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)IE00BD9MMG790.347200
JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)IE00BD9MMC320.278400
JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE0003UVYC200.135800
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000U5MJOZ60.119600
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000U9J8HX90.182300
JPM EUR Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)IE00BL0BMX650.161600
JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)IE000AP27VA70.081500
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist)IE000UPAYVL70.091300
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist)IE0006YCYW060.035700
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)IE000RE0SQM60.131100
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist)IE000DDR6DS30.121900
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist)IE0006FIW9Z00.151300
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)IE0006CJGQR90.093400
   

Enquiries:

Matheson

Phone: +353 1 232 2000

