JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

DUBLIN, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

RE: Dividends



The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 12 March 2026, record date as of the 13 March 2026 & payment date is the 07 April 2026:

Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate JPM USD Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.352100 JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.293000 JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.374700 JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.347200 JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.278400 JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0003UVYC20 0.135800 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U5MJOZ6 0.119600 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U9J8HX9 0.182300 JPM EUR Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE00BL0BMX65 0.161600 JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000AP27VA7 0.081500 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist) IE000UPAYVL7 0.091300 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist) IE0006YCYW06 0.035700 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000RE0SQM6 0.131100 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist) IE000DDR6DS3 0.121900 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist) IE0006FIW9Z0 0.151300 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE0006CJGQR9 0.093400

