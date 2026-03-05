Middle East Imaging Biomarkers (Molecular/Nuclear) Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033

Dublin, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Imaging Biomarkers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Biomarkers (Molecular/Nuclear Biomarkers), Imaging Technology, Application, End Use, Country with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Middle East imaging biomarkers market is poised for significant growth. Initially valued at USD 413.74 million in 2024, the market is projected to reach USD 1.13 billion by 2033, advancing at a robust CAGR of 12.27% from 2025 to 2033.

Key factors contributing to this growth include the expansion of advanced imaging infrastructure and a shift towards data-driven clinical pathways, primarily in oncology, neurology, and cardiology.

The region is witnessing a structural shift in its healthcare environment, driven by national healthcare strategies, increased healthcare spending, and initiatives to boost clinical trials. A marked rise in chronic and lifestyle-related diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular, and neurological disorders, is a major driving force. In GCC countries, noncommunicable diseases account for over 70% of total deaths, highlighting the crucial role of imaging biomarkers in early disease detection and precise diagnosis.

Investments in healthcare infrastructure play a critical role in market growth. Countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar are investing in advanced diagnostic centers and imaging technology. Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 is particularly notable, directing considerable funds towards enhancing digital and diagnostic healthcare capabilities. The UAE continues to emerge as a regional leader in precision medicine. The consistent increase in healthcare spending, projected to rise over 7% annually across the GCC, promises greater accessibility and adoption of imaging biomarkers in both the public and private sectors.

Why Purchase This Report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Receive detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Learn about the market presence of key industry players.

Future Trends: Identify pivotal trends and drivers shaping the market's future.

Actionable Recommendations: Use insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic decisions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $413.74 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $1130 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.2% Regions Covered Middle East



Companies Featured

GE HealthCare

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

Lunit Inc.

Median Technologies

BioClinica Inc.

ICON plc

Bracco

Philips Healthcare

Market Segmentation:

The report segments the Middle East imaging biomarkers market based on biomarkers, imaging technology, application, end use, and country.

Biomarkers are categorized into anatomical, functional, molecular/nuclear, and quantitative imaging types.

Imaging technologies include MRI, CT, PET, SPECT, and ultrasound.

Applications cover diagnostics, drug discovery, personalized medicine, and disease risk assessment, among others.

End-use segments encompass hospitals, diagnostic centers, and pharmaceutical companies.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s2jcek

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment