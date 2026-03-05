China Data Center Uninterruptable Power Supply Market Report 2025-2031: Growth Opportunities in Renewable Energy Integration, Lithium-ion Adoption, Smart Technologies, Modular Systems, Energy Storage

Dublin, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Uninterruptable Power Supply Market in China" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data center uninterruptable power supply market is expected to reach an estimated $5.8 billion by 2031 with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2025 to 2031

The data center uninterruptable power supply market in China is also forecasted to witness strong growth over the forecast period. The major drivers for this market are the adoption of AI and IoT across all industries, rising demand in the field of power infrastructure, new data center construction, as well as increased urbanization and industrialization.

The future of the data center uninterruptable power supply market in China looks promising with opportunities in the BFSI, colocation, energy, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and IT & telecom markets.

Key Highlights by Segment

Within the component category, solutions will remain a larger segment over the forecast period due to the increased efficiency and dependability provided by data centers.

Within the application category, the IT & telecom sector will remain the largest segment due to the rising demand for reliable power backup to support expanding cloud infrastructure and 5G networks.

Emerging Trends in the Data Center Uninterruptable Power Supply Market in China

The Chinese data center uninterruptable power supply market is experiencing remarkable growth, reflecting the increased demand for services in cloud deployment, digital transformations, and digital storage. Regions are increasingly looking to China as a global data hub, driving the need for reliable and sustainable energy solutions. Trends include the adoption of lithium-ion batteries, integration of renewable energy, smart UPS systems, modular designs, and energy storage solutions, enhancing efficiency, reliability, and sustainability.

Recent Developments in the Data Center Uninterruptable Power Supply Market in China

Recent developments in China's UPS market include the shift to lithium-ion batteries, the integration of solar and wind power, smart UPS systems with IoT features, modular solutions, and expanded use of energy storage. These advancements enhance efficiency, sustainability, and reliability, aligning with China's digital and environmental ambitions.

Strategic Growth Opportunities for Data Center Uninterruptable Power Supply Market in China

Growth opportunities in China's UPS market stem from renewable energy integration, lithium-ion adoption, smart technologies, modular systems, and energy storage. Providers can leverage these trends to meet rising demand for reliable power, support the digital economy, and contribute to environmental goals.

Data Center Uninterruptable Power Supply Market in China Driver and Challenges

Drivers include rising demand for digital services, government sustainability initiatives, technological advances, and data center expansion. However, challenges persist such as high capital costs, grid reliability issues, and regulatory compliance. Addressing these challenges while exploiting market drivers is crucial for future growth.

Country Wise Outlook

China's UPS market is growing due to increased investment in digital infrastructure and a push for sustainability. Government incentives and a supportive regulatory environment further facilitate market expansion. The country is poised to become a leader in data center efficiency and sustainability, driven by technological innovation and strategic support.

