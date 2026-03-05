Middle East Renal Biomarkers Functional Biomarkers, Upregulated Proteins) Market Analysis Report 2025-2033

Dublin, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Renal Biomarkers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Biomarker (Functional Biomarkers, Upregulated Proteins), Diagnostic Technique (ELISA, Immunoassays), End Use and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Middle East renal biomarkers market, valued at USD 191.23 million in 2024, is expected to reach USD 399.33 million by 2033, with a CAGR of 8.67% from 2025 to 2033.

Increasing cases of kidney disease are fueled by high rates of diabetes, hypertension, and obesity. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) and acute kidney injury (AKI) present urgent public health challenges, emphasizing the need for improved early detection methods beyond conventional testing. CKD often progresses without symptoms until late stages, making biomarker diagnostics crucial for timely intervention. In January 2025, a study in Saudi Arabia revealed a CKD prevalence of 4.76% among adults tested from 2015 to 2022.

A 2024 report by the International Society of Nephrology (ISN) Global Kidney Health Atlas described the MENA region's elevated risk factors, pointing to the pressing need for advanced renal biomarkers to boost patient outcomes. CKD prevalence in the Middle East ranges between ~5.24% to ~10.57% in various countries. End-stage kidney disease (ESKD) treatment rates in the Gulf reflect a prevalence of 551 per million population, with extremes like Oman (~1000 pmp) and Qatar (~347 pmp).

In July 2025, the efficacy of Serum KIM-1 and Cystatin C as early markers for kidney injury was assessed by researchers at Middle East University and Al-Yarmouk University. Another study examined serum KIM-1 for diabetic nephropathy diagnosis, noting elevated levels in diabetic patients, emphasizing regional relevance due to the entry mechanism for enveloped viruses like MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2.

The market is trending toward advanced automation and precision diagnostics, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE leading developments. Laboratories are integrating automated analyzers, multiplex immunoassays, AI-based data interpretation, and cloud-linked laboratory information systems to enhance early kidney damage detection. Global diagnostic firms are expanding regional partnerships, providing access to innovative biomarker panels such as NGAL, KIM-1, and cystatin C, allowing for the detection of subclinical kidney injury.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE spearhead advancements in healthcare infrastructure with significant investments in modern hospitals and digital health systems. Kuwait follows closely, with a robust network of diagnostic services, while Oman and Qatar are increasing their diagnostic capabilities, albeit limited in areas beyond major urban centers.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $191.23 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $399.33 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Middle East



Companies Featured

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

BioPorto Diagnostics A/S

SEKISUI Medical Co., Ltd.

BioMerieux SA

SphingoTec GmbH

Randox Laboratories Ltd

Beckman Coulter Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

M42's Diaverum

Genex Lab

Bio Preventive Medicine

Middle East Renal Biomarkers Market Report Segmentation

Biomarkers Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Functional Biomarkers

Upregulated Proteins

Other Novel Biomarkers

Diagnostic Technique/Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Immunoassays

Clinical Chemistry Assays

Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices

Molecular Diagnostics

Other Emerging Platforms

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

