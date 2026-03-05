Global Interconnection Group Limited Update

Global Interconnection Group Limited - Strategic Update - please see attached.
Attachment
| Source: Global InterConnection Group Limited Global InterConnection Group Limited
Global Interconnection Group Limited - Strategic Update - please see attached.
Attachment
Please see attached circular. Attachment 20260212 GIGL - RNS - AGM Results ...Read More
Please refer to the attached: Circular to Shareholders and notice of Annual General MeetingUnaudited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2024Unaudited Interim Financial...Read More