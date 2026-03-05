DAT introduces widget for iPhone to help owner-operators find loads faster





PORTLAND, Ore., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAT Freight & Analytics today introduced the DAT One iOS widget for iPhone, displaying load matches directly on the home screen to help carriers capitalize on real-time rate trends without opening the DAT One app.

The DAT One iOS widget refreshes automatically and shows the top three loads with the highest rate per mile based on the most recent search in the DAT One app, providing a competitive edge in a fast-moving freight market.

“Owner-operators told us they want their best load matches readily visible, without having to open their phone,” said Christian Greiner, DAT General Manager, Carrier Segment. “The DAT One iOS widget helps them find their next load at a glance.”

Key features:

Live load matches on the home screen: See top-paying results and call brokers directly, without navigating screens.

See top-paying results and call brokers directly, without navigating screens. Relevant results: Uses saved search preferences (radius, equipment type, location) to show only top-matching loads, refreshed every five minutes.

Uses saved search preferences (radius, equipment type, location) to show only top-matching loads, refreshed every five minutes. One-tap broker contact: Call or email the broker from the widget with a single tap.





To add the DAT One iOS widget, press and hold the iPhone home screen, tap Edit, then Add Widget. Search for DAT One, choose the widget, and drag it onto the home screen.

DAT One is a unified mobile app for DAT subscribers that combines the industry’s largest load board with trip-planning tools, fuel prices, parking, broker vetting, and fast payment services all in one place. For more information, visit dat.com/mobile-app .

About DAT Freight & Analytics

DAT Freight & Analytics operates the DAT One truckload freight marketplace; DAT iQ analytics service; Convoy Platform, an automated freight-matching technology; Trucker Tools load-visibility platform; and Outgo factoring and financial services for truckers. Shippers, transportation brokers, carriers, news organizations, and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights, informed by over 700,000 daily load posts and a database exceeding $1 trillion in freight market transactions.

Founded in 1978, DAT is a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, DAT continues to set the standard for innovation in the trucking and logistics industry. Visit dat.com for more information.

Contact:

Georgia Jablon

904 305-6454

georgia.jablon@dat.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a913ec9b-178d-49c9-93e4-6925edb665a1