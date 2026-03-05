Selective Laser Melting in Mining (Equipment, Materials, Services) Industry Research Report 2025-2033

Dublin, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Selective Laser Melting in Mining Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Equipment, Materials, Services, Others) and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global selective laser melting in mining market, valued at USD 84.5 million in 2024, is anticipated to reach USD 235.8 million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2025 to 2033. This market growth is propelled by the demand for on-demand manufacturing of metal spare parts in remote mining locations.

Selective Laser Melting (SLM) presents significant advantages for mining operations, such as enhanced part durability, reduced material waste, and improved manufacturing efficiency. The technology is particularly effective in addressing equipment downtime, often caused by part replacement delays and logistical challenges. With SLM, mining companies can produce complex components on-site or near-site, minimizing the need for extensive inventories and shortening repair periods. This capability boosts operational efficiency and reduces maintenance and transport costs.

Innovations in materials science and printing precision bolster the adoption of SLM within the mining sector. Enhanced metal powders, stronger laser capabilities, and improved process stability contribute to the manufacture of durable, mechanically robust parts. Mining entities utilize SLM to fabricate wear-resistant tools, drilling components, and pump parts that endure harsh mining environments. The technology's ability to deliver high-quality, functional components fosters trust among engineers and manufacturers, driving broader institutional adoption.

SLM's design flexibility remains a crucial advantage over traditional manufacturing methods. Its capacity to generate parts with intricate internal geometries, refined weight distribution, and integrated functions results in lighter, more energy-efficient components. Such innovations enhance mining machinery performance, extending equipment lifespan and curbing fuel consumption during operations.

Global Selective Laser Melting In Mining Market Report Segmentation

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Equipment

Materials

Services

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

