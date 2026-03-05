|Lassila & Tikanoja Plc, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 5 March 2026 at 6.30 PM (EET)
|Lassila & Tikanoja Plc: Share Repurchase 5.3.2026
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|5.3.2026
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|LASTIK
|Amount
|12 000
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|7,5999
|EUR
|Total cost
|91 198,80
|EUR
|Lassila & Tikanoja Plc now holds a total of 36 000 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 5.3.2026
|The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation
|No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5
|and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
|On behalf of Lassila & Tikanoja Plc
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Sami Huttunen
|Ilari Isomäki
|For further information, please contact:
|Hilppa Rautpalo
|Senior Vice President, Legal, HR and EHSQ
|tel. +358 10 636 2810
|Lassila & Tikanoja is a leading Nordic circular economy company committed to unleashing
|the potential of circularity together with its customers and partners. Our services include
|waste management and recycling, hazardous waste and remediation services as well as
|industrial services and water treatment. Our goal is to strengthen an efficient infrastructure
|in society and promote the sustainable use of materials by transforming waste streams into
|valuable raw materials. L&T employs approximately 2,300 people in Finland and Sweden and
|is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
|www.lt.fi/en
Attachment