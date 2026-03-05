Magnetic Separation in Mining Industry Report 2025-2033 - Focus on Iron Ore & Magnetite Beneficiation, Base Metals, Coal Processing, Industrial Minerals

Dublin, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Magnetic Separation in Mining Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material (Iron Ore & Magnetite Beneficiation, Base Metals, Coal Processing, Industrial Minerals), Region (North America, Europe) with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global magnetic separation in mining market is set for remarkable growth, with its size projected to grow from USD 45.89 billion in 2024 to USD 74.01 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2025 to 2033. This industry is pivotal in separating magnetic minerals from non-magnetic materials, significantly enhancing the purity and recovery efficiency of ores.

The market's expansion is propelled by the increasing global demand for essential minerals and metals crucial for powering modern technologies and infrastructure. As industries shift towards clean energy systems, electric vehicles, and urban development, the demand for minerals like magnetite, hematite, and rare earth elements surges. Innovations in magnetic separation are expected to raise mineral extraction efficiency by 30% by 2025, solidifying this technology's importance amidst declining ore grades and cost pressures.

Magnetic separation technology is essential in boosting recovery rates and ensuring consistent feedstock quality for downstream processes such as steelmaking, battery materials, and catalyst production. Modern systems, including high-gradient and superconducting magnetic separators, outperform traditional separators by effectively capturing ultra-fine particles and extracting valuable minerals from complex, low-grade ores once deemed uneconomical. This not only extends mine life and enhances resource recovery but also minimizes waste.

Technological advancements are streamlining magnetic separation system operations within mining facilities. The integration of real-time sensors, AI-based control algorithms, and data-driven monitoring systems allows operators to dynamically adjust variables to maintain optimal separation efficiency. These technologies enhance throughput, reduce operational downtime, and drive predictive maintenance, optimizing plant performance and minimizing energy consumption.

Sustainability plays a substantial role in the adoption of magnetic separation, as it offers a cleaner, resource-efficient process compared to flotation or chemical-based methods, using less water and energy. This feature is attractive for mining companies aiming to lessen their environmental impact and meet sustainability targets, facilitating the recovery of valuable minerals from waste streams and contributing to resource recycling and reduced carbon intensity.

Ongoing research and development foster the next wave of innovation in magnetic separation. Efforts are underway to develop nanomaterials and hybrid magnetic-fluid systems, achieving higher precision and adaptability. Modular designs cater to remote and small-scale operations, providing installation flexibility. Future systems are expected to integrate magnetic separation with additional techniques like gravity and sensor-based sorting, broadening the scope of mineral handling.

Global Magnetic Separation In Mining Market Report Segmentation

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Iron Ore & Magnetite Beneficiation

Base Metals

Coal Processing

Industrial Minerals

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $45.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $74.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Bunting Magnetics Co.

Dings Magnetic Group

Eriez Manufacturing Co.

Goudsmit Magnetics Group

Kanetec Co., Ltd.

LONGi Magnet Co., Ltd.

Metso Outotec Corporation

Multotec Pty Ltd.

SLon Magnetic Separator Ltd.

STEINERT GmbH

