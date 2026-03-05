FORVIA: Total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital

Nanterre, 5 March 2026

Total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital

(Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and

Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority)

Trading place : Euronext Paris

Compartment : A

ISIN Code : FR0000121147

LEI Code : 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85

Date Number of shares Total number of theoretical voting rights (1) Total number of exercisable voting rights (2) 28 February 2026 197,089,340 231,807,713 220,039,612

(1) In accordance with the provisions of Article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority, the total number of voting rights (theoretical) is calculated based on all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including the shares deprived of voting rights.

(2) Exercisable voting rights = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares, less shares deprived of voting rights.

Inclusion in the bylaws of a clause that requires crossing thresholds declaration in addition to that related to legal thresholds : yes.

