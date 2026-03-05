Microwave-assisted Processing in Mining (Equipment, Services, Consumables & Spare Parts) Industry Report 2025-2033

Dublin, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microwave-assisted Processing in Mining Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, Component (Equipment, Services, Consumables & Spare Parts) and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global microwave-assisted processing in mining market, valued at USD 88.7 million in 2024, is projected to reach USD 325.2 million by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9% from 2025 to 2033

This growth is fueled by the industry's demand for energy-efficient and sustainable mineral processing technologies in response to pressures on mining companies to reduce operational costs and environmental impacts.

Microwave-assisted processing allows selective heating of mineral phases, drastically cutting down on energy consumption, enhancing leaching kinetics, and improving metal recovery rates. As the industry shifts towards eco-friendly mining processes, conventional methods like grinding and roasting, known for their high energy demands and greenhouse gas emissions, are being superseded. Microwave technology offers a cleaner alternative by decreasing energy consumption and harmful reagent use, leading to less waste generation and better recovery of low-grade ores, supporting sustainable practices, and prolonging mine life.

Technological breakthroughs in solid-state microwave generators, automation, and digital process control are evolving microwave-assisted mineral processing from lab-scale research to industrial-scale applications. With high-efficiency waveguides, advanced temperature controls, and AI-driven monitoring, precision and reliability have been significantly enhanced.

This progress facilitates the development of modular, scalable processing units capable of handling larger throughputs with uniform heating. Research and development is further concentrating on optimizing microwave interactions with complex mineral structures to maximize metal recovery and operational efficiency, positioning microwave-assisted processing as pivotal in future sustainable mining operations.

Global Microwave-assisted Processing in Mining Market Report Segmentation:

This comprehensive report forecasts global, country, and regional revenue growth and evaluates the latest trends in each segment from 2021 to 2033. It is segmented by component and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021-2033):

Equipment

Services

Consumables & Spare Parts

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021-2033):

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover pivotal trends and drivers shaping market dynamics.

Actionable Recommendations: Leverage insights to identify new revenue streams and inform strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence for informed decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analysis

Segment and regional revenue forecasts

Competitive strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listings for staying ahead





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 115 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $88.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $325.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.9% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Anglo American Plc

Crescend Technologies, LLC

Kerone Engineering Solutions Ltd.

Microwave Chemical Co., Ltd.

OffWorld, Inc.

Sepro Mineral Systems Corp.

TAKRAF GmbH

University of Nottingham

Westpro Machinery Ltd.

Zhejiang Kehong Electronics Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fvyojh

