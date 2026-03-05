Press Release



74Software Opens Access to Public Debt Markets with First NEU CP and NEU MTN Programs

Paris, March 5th, 2026 – 74Software announces the establishment of its first public negotiable debt programs: a NEU Commercial Paper (NEU CP) program with a maximum amount of €200 million and a NEU Medium Term Note (NEU MTN) program with a maximum amount of €100 million. Both programs are established in accordance with the French Monetary and Financial Code and are registered with and overseen by the Banque de France.

This first step into the public short- and medium-term debt markets is a meaningful milestone in 74Software’s financing strategy. It complements the Group’s existing bank facilities, broadens funding diversification and strengthens financial flexibility through market-based instruments, in line with the Group’s disciplined financing framework.

Tobias Unger, Chief Financial Officer of 74Software, said:

“Establishing these programs reflects our readiness to access public debt markets, further strengthens our financial flexibility, and supports the achievement of our long-term strategic and financial objectives. We are also proud to be the first new approved issuer on the NEU CP / NEU MTN market in 2026 – a market that we value for its size, liquidity and regulatory framework.”

Key features of the programs:

Maximum outstanding amounts: €200 million (NEU CP) / €100 million (NEU MTN)

Currency: EUR (or any other authorised currency)

Arranger: Crédit Agricole CIB

Dealers: BNP Paribas / Crédit Agricole CIB / CIC / Société Générale

About 74Software

74Software is an enterprise software group founded through the combination of Axway and SBS – independently operated leaders with unique experience and capabilities to deliver mission-critical software for a data-driven world. A pioneer in enterprise integration solutions for 25 years, Axway supports major brands and government agencies around the globe with its core line of MFT, B2B, API, and Financial Accounting Hub products. SBS empowers banks and financial institutions to reimagine tomorrow's digital experiences with a composable cloud-based architecture that enables deposits, lending, compliance, payments, consumer, and asset finance services and operations to be deployed worldwide. 74Software serves more than 12,000 companies, including over 1,500 financial service customers. To learn more, visit 74Software.com

Contacts - Investor Relations:

Arthur Carli - +33 (0)1 47 17 24 65 - acarli@74software.com

Chloé Chouard - +33 (0)1 47 17 21 78 - cchouard@74software.com

