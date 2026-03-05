BONDUELLE - Monthly statement of the number of shares and voting rights

BONDUELLE
Partnership limited by shares with a capital of 57 102 699,50 euros
Head office : La Woestyne – 59173 Renescure - France
447 250 044 RCS Dunkerque

MONTHLY INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
AND SHARES FORMING THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL

ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FINANCIAL MARKET AUTHORITY

Date of the latest informationTotal number of shares forming capitalNumber of voting rights


2026.02.28

32 630 114

Theoretical Total
52 680 395



Actual Total*
52 053 000

*Actual Total = total number of voting rights attached to the number of shares - shares without voting rights

