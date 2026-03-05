BONDUELLE - Monthly statement of the number of shares and voting rights

BONDUELLE
Partnership limited by shares with a capital of 57 102 699,50 euros
Head office : La Woestyne – 59173 Renescure - France
447 250 044 RCS Dunkerque
MONTHLY INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
AND SHARES FORMING THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL
ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FINANCIAL MARKET AUTHORITY
|Date of the latest information
|Total number of shares forming capital
|Number of voting rights
2026.02.28
32 630 114
Theoretical Total
52 680 395
Actual Total*
52 053 000
*Actual Total = total number of voting rights attached to the number of shares - shares without voting rights
Attachment