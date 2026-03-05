TNS Associates Announces 2025 Estate Planning Recognition Alongside 43rd Anniversary

DENVER, CO, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Thomas N. Scheffel & Associates, P.C., the Denver-based law firm operating as TNS Associates, has formally announced its recognition as the top-ranked estate planning firm in its local area by BusinessRate as part of the firm's 43rd anniversary communications. The firm received a composite BusinessRate score of 220 out of a possible 300 points for the July 2025 ranking period, placing it first among estate planning providers evaluated in the Cory Merrill area of Denver.

The announcement marks a notable convergence of milestones for the firm, which was founded in 1983 by Thomas N. Scheffel and has operated continuously from its Denver offices for more than four decades. TNS Associates is using the occasion of its 43rd year in practice to formally share the recognition with clients, professional contacts, and the broader Denver legal community.

The BusinessRate ranking evaluates firms across three weighted scoring categories: an all-time reviews score based on accumulated client feedback since 2017, a recent reviews score covering the trailing 90-day period, and a quality score measuring depth of review content. TNS Associates achieved 130 out of 180 points in the all-time category, 71 out of 100 in the recent reviews category, and 19 out of 20 in the quality category, producing a composite score of 220 that placed it ahead of four other Denver-area estate planning practices in the ranking.

"As we mark 43 years in practice, being able to share this recognition with the people who have trusted us with their most important legal matters feels particularly meaningful," said Thomas N. Scheffel, Founder of TNS Associates. "This ranking reflects the effort our entire team puts into every client relationship, and we are proud to formalize that announcement as part of this milestone year."

Estate planning has been one of the firm's foundational practice areas since its founding, addressing will preparation, trust formations from simple to complex, medical, durable and general powers of attorney, health care directives, living wills, funeral wishes and the full range of asset protection and succession planning instruments available under Colorado law. The practice area has seen sustained client demand in recent years, driven in part by demographic shifts and growing public awareness of the consequences of inadequate estate preparation.

TNS Associates has grown from its founding into a full-service law firm offering representation across estate planning, family law, personal injury, wrongful death, insurance and construction litigation, real estate, tax, employment, , criminal defense, probate administration and litigation, corporate and nonprofit matters. The breadth of the firm's practice areas reflects a deliberate effort to serve clients across the major legal transitions individuals and families encounter over time, reducing the need to seek new counsel as circumstances evolve. The firm serves clients from its offices at 3801 E. Florida Avenue, Suite 600 in Denver, CO assigning each matter a dedicated legal team that includes attorneys, of-counsel practitioners, certified paralegals, and legal assistants with relevant practice experience. Staff members are selected not only for professional qualifications but for a demonstrated commitment to the client-centered values the firm has maintained since its founding.

The firm has maintained professional recognition through several leading attorney rating and peer-review platforms throughout its history, including Martindale-Hubbell and Avvo, and the BusinessRate estate planning ranking adds to that body of third-party recognition. TNS Associates has built its reputation on what its founder describes as a straightforward operating philosophy: treating each client's agenda as the firm's own agenda, and applying practical, cost-effective legal strategy to each matter regardless of complexity.





As the firm moves through its 43rd year, it continues to accept new clients across all of its practice areas, with estate planning, and probate administration and litigation representing areas of particular current activity. For more information about TNS Associates and its legal services, visit the firm's website or contact the office at 303-759-5937.

