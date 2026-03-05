Mountain America Donates $14,500 to St. Luke's Children’s Through Boise State Athletics Partnership

BOISE, Idaho, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union recently donated $14,500 to St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital as part of its ongoing partnership with Boise State University Athletics, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening Idaho communities through meaningful local giving.

Since 2017, Mountain America has pledged to donate $50 for every 3-point shot made during the men’s basketball season. With this year’s gift, total contributions to St. Luke’s Children’s now exceed $150,000, underscoring the impact that community partnerships and college athletics can make when they work together.

The $14,500 donation will directly support St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital, helping fund specialized pediatric care, innovative research and life-saving treatments for the state’s youngest patients. The hospital serves families across Idaho and surrounding regions, providing critical services close to home.

“At Mountain America, service is more than something we say—it’s something we do,” said Nathan Anderson, chief operating officer at Mountain America Credit Union. “Each 3-point shot is more than a point on a scoreboard. It represents hope for families, advanced care for children and a shared investment in Idaho’s future. We’re proud to stand alongside Boise State University Athletics and St. Luke’s Children’s in making a lasting difference.”

The contribution was announced during Boise State’s men’s basketball final home game of the 2025-2026 regular season, continuing a tradition that turns 3-point shots into tangible impact for local families.

“Our community partners play an essential role in expanding the impact of St. Luke’s Children’s and we are truly grateful to Mountain America Credit Union for consistently championing our patients and their families,” said Jenna Rawson, special events manager of St. Luke’s Health Foundation. “For nearly a decade, they have supported us through their generous 3-point donation program, helping make possible vital services that rely on philanthropy and the generosity of our community.

