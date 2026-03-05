MORE Announces Partnership with Forty Deuce at Mandalay Bay

Las Vegas, NV, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MORE, (OTC: BLLB) the private membership platform built around access to curated nightlife, cultural events, and hospitality experiences, today announced a new partnership with Ivan Kane’s Forty Deuce, Las Vegas’ newest destination for immersive nightlife and live performance inside Mandalay Bay.

Ivane Kane's Forty Deuce

“MORE flipped the idea of “knowing a guy” to owning a token,” said founder, Peter Klamka. “Forty Deuce is exactly the kind of venue our members have been asking for —experiential, intimate, and unmistakably Vegas.”

Created by nightlife impresario Ivan Kane, Forty Deuce blends performances with modern nightlife production, creating an intimate, exclusive environment that reflects the classic spirit of Las Vegas entertainment while attracting a new generation of nightlife enthusiasts.

“I am excited to partner with MORE and have members at Forty Deuce. They will see it is a nightlife experience unlike any other,” added Ivan Kane.

Forty Deuce (https://fortydeuce.com) is a smaller, discreet venue that is built around exclusivity. Having opened this past January, Forty Deuce is expected to become the default spot for afterparties, celebrity residencies, and curated experiences that evoke a time before every memory had to be posted on social media to count.

Ownership of the MORE token functions as a digital membership credential, quietly verifying a member’s access within the MORE ecosystem. Rather than relying on traditional guest lists or hotel concierges, members are able to move through a growing collection of partner venues, events, and experiences reserved for the community.

Since its launch in 2017, MORE has focused on building a membership-driven ecosystem around nightlife and cultural experiences. The platform connects members with venues, events, and social environments that are intentionally designed to feel rare, curated, and community-driven.

The partnership with Forty Deuce expands the MORE network of Las Vegas experiences while introducing the venue to a membership community that actively participates in the city’s nightlife culture.

About MORE

Founded in 2017, MORE is a membership ecosystem combining nightlife, dining, and exclusive experiences with blockchain technology. Ownership of the MORE token provides access to curated events, concierge services, and future brand extensions. MORE is owned by publicly traded Bell Buckle Holdings which trades on OTC Markets under the symbol BLLB.

For more information, visit www.moreprivate.club.

Forward-Looking Statements

About More Management

Since 2017, MORE has provided hospitality services and activations in the cryptocurrency space. MORE created the concept of tokenized memberships in 2018 at the Bellagio in Las Vegas.

