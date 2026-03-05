Balloon Catheter Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Key Players Analysis, Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights, and Future Forecasts to 2033

Dublin, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Balloon Catheter Market Key Players Analysis, Company Profiles, Strategic Developments, Mergers, Product Innovations, Revenue Insights, and Future Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Balloon Catheter industry is expected to expand lucratively to an estimated value of US$ 8.51 Billion by 2033, from US$ 5.04 Billion in 2025. This expansion reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.75% between 2025 and 2033.

The balloon catheter market is experiencing steady growth, driven by rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures. Balloon catheters are widely used in angioplasty, stent placement, and other interventional procedures to restore proper blood flow or deliver therapeutic agents. Technological advancements, such as drug-eluting and specialty balloons, have enhanced precision, safety, and clinical outcomes, further fueling market adoption.

Additionally, the aging global population and growing healthcare investments contribute to expanding usage across hospitals and specialty clinics. However, the market faces challenges related to product recalls and procedural complications. Despite these, ongoing research and innovation in material design and catheter functionality continue to create new opportunities, positioning balloon catheters as a critical tool in modern interventional cardiology and endovascular treatment.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $8.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Balloon Catheter Market

1.1 Historical Trends

1.2 Forecast Analysis



2. Market Share Analysis - Balloon Catheter Market



3. Abbott Laboratories

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Company History and Mission

3.1.2 Business Model and Operations

3.1.3 Workforce

3.2 Key Persons

3.2.1 Executive Leadership

3.2.2 Operational Management

3.2.3 Division Leaders

3.2.4 Board Composition

3.3 Recent Development & Strategies

3.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3.2 Partnerships

3.3.3 Investments

3.4 Sustainability Analysis

3.4.1 Renewable Energy Adoption

3.4.2 Energy-Efficient Infrastructure

3.4.3 Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials

3.4.4 Water Usage and Conservation Strategies

3.4.5 Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives

3.5 Product Analysis

3.5.1 Product Profile

3.5.2 Quality Standards

3.5.3 Product Pipeline

3.5.4 Product Benchmarking

3.6 Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis

3.6.1 Strengths

3.6.2 Weaknesses

3.6.3 Opportunities

3.6.4 Threats

3.7 Revenue Analysis



Above Information Will Be Provided for All the Following Companies

Becton Dickinson and Company

Cardinal Health

Teleflex Incorporated

Medtronic Plc.

Johnson and Johnson

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew

Boston Scientific

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Terumo Corporation

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Biosensors International

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Coloplast

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Hexacath

OrbusNeich

Nipro Medical Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/knzu82

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment