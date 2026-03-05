Deadline Alert: NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcoming April 20, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired NuScale Power Corporation (“NuScale” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SMR) common stock between May 13, 2025 and November 6, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

What Happened?

On November 6, 2025, after market hours, NuScale disclosed that the Company’s general and administrative expenses had increased more than 3,000%, to $519 million during its third fiscal quarter compared to $17 million in the prior year period. The surge was largely due to the Company’s payment of $495 million to ENTRA1 Energy LLC for its Tennessee Valley Authority agreement. As a result, NuScale’s quarterly net loss rose to $532 million, up from $46 million in the prior year period.

Following the Company’s earnings announcement, analysts at Guggenheim Securities published a report stating that ENTRA1 was a “3-year old company that has never built, financed or operated anything” and that its available information revealed nothing “regarding the company’s history, management team, size or capitalization.” The report further stated that a “more accurate description” of ENTRA1 would be “that it is an entity supporting the activities of a single individual, specifically [its CEO and Chairman, Wadie Habboush].”

On this news, NuScale’s stock price fell $4.03, or 12.4%, over two consecutive trading days to close at $28.43 per share on November 10, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) ENTRA1 had never built, financed, or operated any significant projects—let alone projects in the highly technical and complicated field of nuclear power generation—during its entire operating history; (2) NuScale had entrusted its commercialization, distribution, and deployment of its NuScale Power Modules, and hundreds of millions of dollars of NuScale capital to an entity that lacked any significant prior experience owning, financing, or operating nuclear energy generation facilities; (3) the purported experience and qualifications attributed to ENTRA1 by defendants during the Class Period in fact referred to the purported experience and qualifications of the principals of the Habboush Group, a distinct entity without significant experience in the field of nuclear power generation; (4) as a result, NuScale's commercialization strategy was exposed to material, undisclosed risks of failure, delays, regulatory challenges, or other negative setbacks; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired NuScale common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 20, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

