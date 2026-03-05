Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FBRT) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired FBRT securities between November 5, 2024 and February 11, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/FBRT.

FBRT Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

(1) Defendants recklessly overstated Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s prospects;

(2) Defendants recklessly overstated Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s ability to maintain the $0.355 dividend; and

(3) as a result, defendants’ statements about Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



What's Next for FBRT Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/FBRT or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911 . If you suffered a loss in FBRT you have until April 27, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to FBRT Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for FBRT Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at www.bgandg.com

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein , Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , or Instagram .

Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | info@bgandg.com

Attorney advertising.

Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.