Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OST) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Ostin securities between May 11, 2025 and June 26, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/OST.

Ostin Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and engaged in unlawful conduct, including that:

(1) Defendants, at least some of whom are alleged to be members of a criminal syndicate, orchestrated a coordinated “pump‑and‑dump” scheme to defraud investors in OST;

(2) the scheme depended on the active participation and cooperation of the Company’s management; and

(3) as a result of Defendants’ misconduct, investors suffered losses estimated to exceed $950 million.





What's Next for Ostin Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/OST. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911 . If you suffered a loss in Ostin you have until April 17, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Ostin Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Ostin Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at www.bgandg.com

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein , Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

