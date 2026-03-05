Red8 Named to CRN’s 2026 MSP 500 List in the Elite 150 Category

IRVINE, Calif., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red8, the industry expert in architecting modern infrastructure, today announced that it has been named by CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , to the Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2026. This is Red8’s fourth consecutive year on CRN MSP 500 list.

CRN’s annual MSP 500 list is a comprehensive guide to the leading MSPs in North America. These companies deliver essential managed services that enhance business efficiency, simplify IT, and optimize return on technology investments for their clients. The Elite 150 recognizes MSPs with a blend of on- and off-premises services for mostly midmarket and enterprise clients.

“Being named to the CRN MSP 500 list again for a fourth consecutive year is an honor,” said Scott Sulivan, Executive Vice President, Insight Investments. “The recognition illustrates our deep commitment to helping our clients to solve their IT challenges year in and year out. Our team is exceptionally talented and fully dedicated to being the best possible partner. It is our mission to support our clients in their pursuit of success in today’s complex environment.”

The MSP 500 list showcases and celebrates MSPs that are driving growth and innovation. These companies empower businesses with complex technologies so they can achieve their business goals without stretching financial resources.

“The companies on our 2026 MSP 500 list are redefining what exceptional managed services look like—helping organizations of every size stay agile, maximize their IT investments and scale with confidence,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “These are the innovators who stay ahead of customer needs and deliver transformative services that free businesses to focus on what they do best and accelerate their success.”

The 2026 MSP 500 list is featured online at crn.com/msp500 .

About Red8

Red8, a wholly owned subsidiary of Insight Investments, Corp, is an IT solutions provider dedicated to solving critical business challenges and creating strategic value through modern technology solutions and processes. Recognized for its engineering excellence and consulting leadership, Red8 is a trusted partner to many of the nation’s largest corporations - delivering comprehensive technology solutions around security, analytics, cloud and automation, endpoint, device life cycle services, and data center infrastructure, delivered through consulting and managed services.

