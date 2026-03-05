eXp Realty Launches New Homes Division, Empowering Agents to Lead the New Construction Sector





BELLINGHAM, Wash., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced the official launch of eXp New Homes. This specialized division is designed to provide agents with a comprehensive roadmap to master the new construction market, from boutique urban builds to large-scale master-planned communities.

eXp New Homes bridges the gap between traditional brokerage and the sophisticated needs of the development world. By providing the education and tools necessary to navigate the complexities of new inventory, the division enables agents to deliver elevated client experiences and build sustainable, high-volume businesses.

"We aren't just looking for the next listing; we’re looking toward the next horizon of how global communities are built and experienced," said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. "The launch of eXp New Homes is our strategic response to the evolving needs of the new construction sector, where precision and partnership are the ultimate currencies. We are empowering our agents to move beyond the traditional resale mindset and step confidently into the role of a strategic new home sales partner, equipping them with builder-specific training, specialized certifications, and a powerful global network so they can collaborate directly with developers, represent new construction communities at the highest level, and scale their business alongside the neighborhoods they are helping bring to life.”

Mastering the New Construction Lifecycle

eXp New Homes equips agents with the competitive edge required to win builder trust and dominate their local markets:

The eXp New Homes Certification: This serves as the premier gateway for agents looking to break into the world of new builds. The curriculum pulls back the curtain on how massive projects come to life, showing agents exactly how to land the listing and level up from "agent" to "development partner."

Elite Branding & Visibility: Members gain access to a curated suite of premium marketing assets including modern signage, luxury-grade brochures, and digital templates designed specifically to resonate with the refined design and structural innovation of new construction homes.

Developer-First Business Engine: The division provides specialized tools that streamline the sales process, including project staffing and scheduling, automated builder reporting, marketing asset management, and professional presentation creators to move inventory with speed and precision.

A Powerhouse Community: Members join a tight-knit network of new home specialists, facilitating bi-weekly masterminds, referral opportunities, and direct access to industry leaders in the construction and development space.

"eXp New Homes represents a definitive commitment to excellence in the new construction environment," said Wendy Forsythe, CMO of eXp Realty. "We are providing the premier platform for our agents to grow in lockstep with the most innovative builders in the industry."

For more information about eXp New Homes and the certification program, visit luxury-events.info/expnewhomes .

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the parent company of eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet,” and SUCCESS® Enterprises. Through a cloud-based platform and agent-centric model, eXp Realty empowers real estate professionals with industry-leading commission structures, revenue share, equity ownership, and access to a global community. With operations spanning the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and South Africa, eXp continues to redefine how agents connect, grow, and succeed in real estate. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings prioritizes transparency, innovation, and long-term value for agents, staff, and shareholders.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company’s and its management’s current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits, growth, adoption, and success of the eXp New Homes division; the ability of agents to expand into or succeed in the new construction sector; the effectiveness of the certification program, marketing tools, and builder-focused resources; the Company’s ability to attract and support developer partnerships; and the expected impact of these initiatives on agent productivity, scalability, and long-term business growth. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include: fluctuations in housing demand and new construction activity; changes in macroeconomic conditions, interest rates, or capital availability; builder and developer engagement levels; agent participation and adoption rates; competitive pressures; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

