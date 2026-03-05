DTEX Signs Enterprise Agreement with Google Cloud: Bringing Behavioral Intelligence Across Human, Data, and AI Risk to More Customers

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTEX , a leader in risk-adaptive security and behavioral intelligence, today announced it has signed an Enterprise Agreement with Google Cloud. The agreement enables customers to engage with DTEX across their preferred Google Cloud solutions, reinforcing a shared commitment to customer choice, flexibility, and scalable innovation.

As organizations adopt AI and modern cloud technologies, security teams face growing challenges connecting human behavior, data movement, and AI usage signals in a timely and actionable way. DTEX, combined with the power and scale of Google Cloud, provides a strong foundation for early risk detection and response by correlating signals across users, data, and AI activity to surface true risk faster.

With the majority of breaches now involving human interaction, organizations need security approaches that extend beyond traditional controls. DTEX delivers a purpose-built behavioral intelligence platform designed to proactively reduce risk across insider activity, sensitive data exposure, and emerging AI use cases. The Enterprise Agreement expands access to the DTEX Platform, unifying Insider Risk Management, Data Loss Prevention, User and Entity Behavior Analytics, User Activity Monitoring, and AI-driven insights in a single, lightweight solution.

“Our Enterprise Agreement with Google Cloud represents an important step in expanding how organizations manage human, data, and AI risk in modern environments,” said Marshall Heilman, CEO of DTEX. “By combining DTEX’s risk-adaptive behavioral intelligence with Google Cloud, customers gain greater visibility and context to detect risky activity earlier and respond before incidents escalate.”

About DTEX

DTEX is the leader in risk-adaptive security, unifying human, data, and AI risk through a behavioral intelligence platform. Built for enterprise scale, it detects threats early and prevents breaches. Organizations and governments worldwide rely on DTEX to protect sensitive data, accelerate innovation, and safeguard trust with privacy-by-design telemetry and adaptive controls. The DTEX Platform integrates Insider Risk Management, Data Loss Prevention, User and Entity Behavior Analytics, User Activity Monitoring, and AI security into one cohesive solution.

