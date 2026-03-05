Bay Clinic of Chiropractic Expands Personalized Care for Panama City Auto Accident Recovery

Panama City, FL, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Bay Clinic of Chiropractic has expanded its comprehensive treatment protocols to address the growing need for expert auto accident injury care in Northwest Florida. The clinic, led by Dr. Tony Salamay Chiropractor, Functional Medicine Doctor, and Nutritionist, now offers enhanced diagnostic and treatment options specifically designed for patients recovering from motor vehicle accidents.

As an experienced auto accident chiropractor, the clinic treats a wide range of collision-related injuries including whiplash, head and neck pain, shoulder stiffness, dizziness and vertigo, joint pain, back and lower back pain, and numbness or tingling in extremities. The treatment approach emphasizes restoring mobility, reducing inflammation, and preventing long-term complications through personalized care plans.

The expanded services come as Florida continues to see significant numbers of traffic accidents annually, with many victims experiencing long-term complications from untreated or improperly managed injuries. Bay Clinic of Chiropractic's approach combines traditional chiropractic techniques with advanced methodologies to address the complex nature of auto accident injuries.

"Auto accident injuries often involve multiple systems in the body that require comprehensive evaluation and treatment," said Dr. Tony Salamay (Antoine Salameh DC), lead chiropractor at Bay Clinic of Chiropractic. "Our expanded protocols allow us to address not just the immediate pain and discomfort, but also the underlying neurological and structural issues that can lead to chronic problems if left untreated."

The clinic's integration of chiropractic functional neurology sets it apart from traditional chiropractic practices. This advanced approach examines the relationship between the spine, nervous system, and brain function to provide more comprehensive healing outcomes. The non-invasive, drug-free therapies are designed to retrain the brain, restore function, and improve patients' overall quality of life.

The expansion of auto accident treatment services includes enhanced diagnostic capabilities and purpose-built equipment. The clinic has extensive experience in treating musculoskeletal conditions using chiropractic techniques and advanced therapies such as spinal adjustments, sacro occipital technique, spinal decompression, craniosacral therapy, and pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) therapy. These additions complement the clinic's existing services in family chiropractic, prenatal chiropractic, and sports chiropractic care.

Bay Clinic of Chiropractic serves as a leading chiropractor in Panama City, FL, providing care to residents throughout Panama City, Panama City Beach, Lynn Haven, Callaway, and the surrounding areas of Northwest Florida. The clinic's comprehensive approach includes initial detailed consultations, thorough physical examinations, and, when necessary, diagnostic imaging to develop individualized treatment plans.

Bay Clinic of Chiropractic has been serving the Panama City community for over two decades, with Dr. Salamay bringing extensive experience in functional medicine and a master's degree in Human Nutrition to his practice. The clinic delivers comprehensive treatment for musculoskeletal, neurological, and metabolic conditions through an integrated approach that addresses nervous system health, posture and physiology, immune system function, and endocrine balance.





The clinic's commitment to patient-centered care focuses on targeting the root causes of health issues rather than merely addressing symptoms. This comprehensive approach has established Bay Clinic of Chiropractic as a trusted healthcare provider in Northwest Florida for patients seeking alternatives to traditional medical interventions.

