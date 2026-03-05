Resilinc Becomes Validated Databricks Built-on Partner with Agent Factory for Supply Chain Risk and Compliance

Silicon Valley, CA, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilinc, the leading provider of agentic AI-driven supply chain risk and compliance intelligence, today announced it has architected its platform on the Databricks Platform to power large-scale, multi-tier supply chain intelligence for manufacturing and regulated industries.

As modern supply chain graphs expand beyond Tier 3, their total path combinations grow exponentially, often across millions of part-site-country combinations. Resilinc leverages distributed Apache Spark™ compute on Databricks for its Agent Factory. Resilinc and Databricks customers can now benefit from a scalable, governed intelligence that ensures consistent, protected material flow and manages all supply chain risk and compliance requirements.

“Resilinc’s Agent Factory reduces revenue at risk by providing product-aware, N-tier supply chain intelligence that links all parts, materials, suppliers, sites and compliance attributes into a governed lakehouse architecture,” said Kamal Ahluwalia, CEO of Resilinc. “By partnering with Databricks, we are unlocking the value of Agentic AI for customers across automotive, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, pharma and medical devices, high tech and semiconductor industries.”

“Databricks works with partners like Resilinc to build the scalable data and AI workloads our customers demand,” said Shiv Trisal, Industry Lead for Manufacturing at Databricks. “Resilinc’s architecture uniquely prioritizes product-aware filtering, retaining only supplier relationships relevant to materials and customer parts, reducing graph noise and improving governance transparency. This partnership demonstrates how governed lakehouse design can support complex, multi-tier supply chain risk, compliance use cases and create significant value for our customers as they progress in their agentic AI journey.”

Resilinc currently uses Databricks across multiple core workloads, such as:

Autonomous Mapping Pipeline: Resilinc enables large-scale, distributed path expansion and confidence-scored supplier relationships using Apache Spark for loading and transforming Autonomous Mapping data.

Tariff Agent and Regulatory Intelligence: Resilinc uses Databricks to process a broad set of requirement schema data, including regulatory metadata, country of origin, certification status and more. By leveraging Databricks for flexible schema handling and transformation, Resilinc supports evolving compliance requirements without introducing rigid database constraints.

Enterprise Data Ingestion: Databricks enables the ingestion and activation of customer ERP and supply chain data from multiple sources. This architecture is designed to standardize ingestion pipelines and reduce reliance on file-based formats, supporting more dynamic and scalable onboarding.

Model Lifecycle and MLflow Exploration: Resilinc’s Data Science team is engaged with Databricks to evaluate MLflow functionality for structured experimentation, model tracking, and lifecycle governance within the Lakehouse environment.

Governance, Compute, and Scalability: Resilinc’s Databricks-based architecture leverages:

o Delta Lake for transactional reliability

o Unity Catalog for centralized governance and lineage

o Apache Spark for distributed entity resolution and N-tier graph processing

Availability

Resilinc’s Databricks-based deployment architecture is available to enterprise customers. Resilinc continues to expand its use of Databricks across ingestion, transformation, compliance analytics and data science workflows. Discover how Resilinc’s agentic AI supply chain risk platform transforms complex supply chain data into automated risk mitigation and compliance actions with specialized AI agents such as Tariffs Agent, Disruption Agent, and UFLPA agent.

About Resilinc

Resilinc, a leading supply chain risk management solution, empowers companies to predict, mitigate, and quickly respond to disruptions. Our agentic AI-powered supplier-customer collaboration platform backed by supplier-validated data provides real-time disruption monitoring, deep sub-tier visibility with part-site mapping, and predictive analytics. Resilinc enables companies to identify, analyze, and manage risks like compliance, supplier performance, extreme weather, and geopolitics to ensure operational resilience and a competitive advantage.