Market Intelligence Provider Permutable AI Shortlisted at Hedgeweek Awards as Geopolitical Tensions Shake Markets

London, UK, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Escalating geopolitical tensions, including the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, are intensifying volatility across global financial markets and accelerating demand among institutional investors for technologies capable of interpreting rapidly evolving market narratives, according to insights from London-based data intelligence company Permutable AI.

Across asset classes, market movements are increasingly shaped by geopolitical developments, policy decisions, macroeconomic signals and global media narratives.

Recent developments in the Middle East have contributed to renewed volatility across energy markets, commodities and broader financial assets, highlighting how quickly geopolitical developments can influence investor sentiment and price movements.

As volatility rises and global information flows accelerate, hedge funds and asset managers are exploring new ways to contextualise these signals in real time.

Artificial intelligence platforms of the kind developed by Permutable AI are capable of analysing global information flows and identifying emerging market narratives, forming a growing category of intelligence used by institutional investors.

The UK-based developer of AI-driven macro and asset-level sentiment intelligence has built technology designed to help traders and investment teams understand how global narratives influence financial markets.

The growing relevance of this category has recently been reflected by industry recognition. Permutable AI has been shortlisted at the Hedgeweek European Awards 2026 in the categories New Solution Provider of the Year and Technology Provider of the Year: Innovation, highlighting the increasing role of AI-powered data intelligence within the hedge fund and alternative investment ecosystem.

According to CEO Wilson Chan, evolving geopolitical dynamics are increasingly shaping market behaviour.

“Traditional indicators alone are no longer enough to fully understand market behaviour. Increasingly, markets are reacting to global narratives - geopolitical developments, policy shifts, macro commentary and media momentum.

In periods of heightened geopolitical uncertainty, investors need better ways to interpret how these narratives may influence financial assets.”

Institutional trading desks and hedge funds are increasingly exploring AI-powered data intelligence capable of transforming unstructured global information - including news, policy commentary and macro narratives - into structured signals that can support investment decision-making.

This shift reflects a broader evolution in how investors approach market analysis. As global information flows expand and markets react faster to geopolitical events, the ability to identify emerging narratives and their potential market impact is becoming an increasingly important source of market insight.

Chief Commercial Officer Michael Brisley says the trend reflects growing demand from investment teams seeking deeper context behind price movements.

“Institutional investors are dealing with an unprecedented volume of information. The challenge isn’t simply access to data - it’s understanding which signals matter and how they influence markets.

Technologies capable of interpreting global narratives and translating them into structured insight are becoming increasingly valuable across hedge funds, commodities trading desks and macro investors.”

As financial markets continue to respond rapidly to geopolitical developments, AI-driven intelligence platforms are expected to play a growing role in helping institutional investors interpret complex information environments and navigate volatile markets.

Voting is now open for the Hedgeweek European Awards, with winners scheduled to be announced in June 2026.

About Permutable AI

At Permutable AI, we deliver next-generation intelligence to decode the world’s most complex markets. Our plug-and-play LLM solutions cut through global macro, geopolitical, and financial noise – transforming overwhelming information into real-time, actionable signal. We exist to automate how capital markets process insight, fast-tracking decision-making through intelligent workflows that adapt as quickly as the markets move. Our mission is simple: turn complexity into clarity, and empower trading professionals to act with confidence, speed, and precision. We’re building the future of market intelligence – one where AI doesn’t just inform decisions, it enables them. Our vision is to set a new standard for speed, transparency, and strategic edge in global finance. By fusing explainable generative AI with capital markets expertise, we’re redefining what it means to stay ahead of the curve. Our flagship Trading Co-Pilot delivering real-time, LLM-powered signals for commodities, currencies, macro traders with fixed income and equities coming soon. Designed to save 90% of the time typically spent parsing global news and data, it transforms high-volume input into precision insight so you can focus on strategy, not searching. We’re powering the next era of trading intelligence: plug-and-play, explainable, and engineered for performance in today’s fast-moving markets.

