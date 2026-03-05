Portland, Oregon, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portland, Oregon - March 05, 2026 - -

Drake's 7 Dees Landscaping and Garden Center in Portland, Oregon announces expanded outdoor lighting design and installation services featuring energy-efficient LED technology and sustainable practices to meet growing homeowner demand for eco-friendly landscape transformations.

The Portland-based landscape company, which has served the Oregon community for over 50 years, has enhanced its outdoor lighting capabilities to address increasing requests for sustainable nighttime landscape solutions. The expansion includes advanced LED lighting systems, solar-powered options, and smart control technologies that reduce energy consumption while creating stunning outdoor environments.

Drake's 7 Dees landscape design services now incorporate comprehensive lighting plans that transform residential properties into illuminated sanctuaries after dark. The company's design team integrates lighting elements during the initial planning phase, ensuring seamless coordination with other landscape features such as water elements, patios, and garden structures.

"Homeowners are increasingly recognizing that thoughtfully designed outdoor lighting extends the usability of their landscapes well into the evening hours while also providing enhanced safety and security," said Drake Snodgrass, founder of Drake's 7 Dees. "Our expanded lighting services reflect decades of experience creating award-winning landscapes, now combined with the latest energy-efficient technologies that align with Oregon's environmental values."

The company's integrated design and build approach eliminates the need for homeowners to coordinate between multiple contractors. With structural architects on staff, Drake's 7 Dees handles complex projects that combine landscape lighting with pergolas, outdoor kitchens, covered structures, and other architectural elements. This comprehensive service model streamlines project execution from concept through installation.

Energy efficiency remains central to the expanded lighting services. The company specializes in LED fixtures that consume up to 75 percent less energy than traditional lighting while lasting significantly longer. Smart control systems allow homeowners to adjust lighting schedules and intensity remotely, further reducing energy consumption and costs.

The lighting expansion complements Drake's 7 Dees' existing comprehensive landscape services, which include irrigation system design, sustainable garden installations, and ongoing maintenance programs. The company's lifetime plant warranty demonstrates its commitment to long-term customer satisfaction and landscape investment protection.

Drake's 7 Dees Landscaping and Garden Center has earned recognition throughout the Portland metropolitan area for creating residential gardens and outdoor living spaces that balance aesthetic appeal with environmental responsibility. The company's award-winning design process emphasizes collaboration between clients and designers to achieve personalized outdoor environments that reflect individual preferences while respecting Oregon's natural beauty.

The company maintains its commitment to sustainable practices across all service offerings, from water-efficient irrigation systems to native plant selections that support local ecosystems. This holistic approach to landscape design and installation has established Drake's 7 Dees as a trusted partner for Portland area homeowners seeking to enhance their outdoor spaces responsibly.

Drake's 7 Dees Landscaping and Garden Center continues to serve residential clients throughout the Portland metropolitan area with comprehensive landscape design, installation, and maintenance services. The company operates from its Portland location, providing garden center resources alongside professional landscape services.

###

For more information about Drake's 7 Dees Landscaping and Garden Center, contact the company here:



Drake's 7 Dees Landscaping and Garden Center

Drake Snodgrass

(503) 683-8785

landscape@drakes7dees.com

Drake's 7 Dees Landscaping and Garden Center

5645 SW Scholls Ferry Rd

Portland, OR 97225, United States