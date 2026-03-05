95% of Australians Risk Voiding Carpet Warranties, Data by Fantastic Cleaners Australia Reveals

Melbourne, VICTORIA, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Australians spend more on sustainable, natural and recycled carpets - expecting them to last a decade or more - a significant blind spot in consumer awareness is emerging. Fantastic Cleaners Australia, one of the country's leading professional carpet cleaning providers, has found that the vast majority of carpet owners are unknowingly putting their product warranties at risk by failing to book regular professional cleans.

A technician from Fantastic Cleaners Australia professionally cleaning a rug.

An analysis of Fantastic Cleaners Australia's booking data reveals that fewer than 5% of carpet cleaning customers, even those who book regularly, mention warranty maintenance as a reason for their appointment. Yet a review of the warranty terms offered by Australia's top 10 carpet suppliers shows that every single one requires professional carpet cleaning, typically every 12 to 18 months, for the warranty to remain valid.

The Warranty Small Print Most Consumers Are Missing

Fantastic Cleaners Australia reviewed the warranty documentation of the top 10 carpet suppliers operating in Australia. The findings are clear: without regular professional maintenance, a warranty claim can, and will, be declined.

All ten suppliers require:

Professional carpet cleaning at least every 12 to 18 months

Weekly vacuum cleaning in line with supplier guidelines

Adherence to the supplier's recommended stain treatment procedures

Use of professional cleaners working to AS/NZS 3733:2018, the joint Australian/New Zealand standard for the cleaning maintenance of residential and commercial carpeting

DIY deep cleans - however well intentioned - do not satisfy these warranty requirements. Consumers using hire machines or supermarket solutions risk invalidating their warranty entirely.

"People aren't buying 'cheap to replace' flooring anymore - they're investing in carpets they expect to live with, and they're maintaining them to get value from a long life. But skip the clean and you risk your warranty. That gap between what consumers expect and what they're actually doing is something we see every day." said Rune Sovndahl, CEO, Fantastic Cleaners Australia

A Growing Investment Demands a New Maintenance Mindset

Multiple industry analysts note a marked rise in demand for eco-friendly and sustainable flooring options across Australia, driven by growing consumer awareness of climate change and a desire for more environmentally responsible homes. Wool, plant-based fibres such as sisal, jute and seagrass, and recycled PET carpets are no longer niche purchases - they are mainstream investments that consumers expect to last well beyond the timescale of cheaper synthetic alternatives.

This shift in purchasing behaviour - from 'replace when it looks tired' to 'service it so it stays good' - places a premium on correct ongoing maintenance. The more sustainable the material, the more important it is to clean it regularly and correctly, so that the carpet actually delivers on its promised lifespan and environmental benefits.

"The greenest carpet is often the one that lasts longer. Maintenance is the missing link between sustainable materials and real waste reduction. Choosing recycled PET or wool and then letting it go to landfill early because the warranty was void is the opposite of sustainability." said Rune Sovndahl, CEO, Fantastic Cleaners Australia

Why Natural and Recycled Fibres Need Specialist Care

Not all carpets clean the same way, and the stakes are higher when fibres are natural or recycled.

Wool is naturally resilient and can look good for years - but only if dry soil and spills are removed before they abrade or stain the pile. Regular vacuuming plus periodic professional cleaning is the essential combination for protecting what is often a significant long-term financial investment.

Natural plant fibres - sisal, jute and seagrass - are renewable and biodegradable, yet considerably more sensitive to over-wetting and harsh detergents than polypropylene. This pushes maintenance requirements towards more frequent, low-moisture professional cleans rather than occasional DIY soaking sessions. Those DIY deep cleans are not compatible with manufacturer warranties.

Recycled PET carpets perform well when maintained correctly, extending the useful life of the material and keeping it out of landfill for longer. But without appropriate professional cleaning, the fibres can degrade faster, undermining both the warranty and the environmental case for choosing recycled content in the first place.

What Sustainable Carpet Cleaning Actually Looks Like

Modern professional carpet cleaning, when matched to fibre type and delivered by a qualified provider, is itself a sustainable practice. The approach effectively swaps 'rip it up every few years' for 'maintain it properly for a decade.'

Key characteristics of professional-grade, sustainable carpet cleaning include:

Carefully controlled agitation and minimal wetting to remove soil without damaging fibres, reducing wear and preserving carpet appearance.

Low-moisture, steam or water-efficient systems that deliver faster dry times, reduced mould risk and less chance of backing or underlay damage - all critical when a carpet is designed to last a decade or more.

Debris and allergen removal before build-up occurs, supporting healthier indoor air quality and lower VOC levels.

Protection of the embodied carbon in natural or recycled fibres by delaying disposal and, in some cases, enabling eventual recycling of the carpet at end-of-life.

"Different fibres need different approaches. Low-moisture maintenance cycles can reduce disruption and cut water use, while periodic deep cleaning protects long-term performance. It's not one size fits all - and a good professional cleaner will always tell you what method suits your specific carpet." commented Rune Sovndahl, CEO, Fantastic Cleaners Australia

Top Tips for Longer-Life Carpets from Fantastic Cleaners Australia

Vacuum little and often in high-traffic areas - hallways, living rooms and stairs benefit most from frequent, light vacuuming rather than infrequent heavy sessions.

Deal with spills immediately - blot, don't scrub. Scrubbing pushes liquid deeper into the pile and can spread staining. Always blot outward from the centre.

Use the right approach for natural fibres - wool and plant-based fibres are more sensitive to harsh products and over-wetting than synthetic carpets. Always check manufacturer guidance before applying any solution.

Book a carpet cleaning service schedule - many Australian households find a 6 to 12 month professional refresh helps keep carpets looking consistent year-round and aligns with warranty requirements.

Ask what method is being used and why - a reputable professional cleaner will explain which approach suits your specific carpet fibre and backing, and will be familiar with AS/NZS 3733:2018 requirements.

FAQ: Professional Carpet Cleaning - What to Expect

Do I need to move all my furniture before a professional clean?

Furniture does not need to be removed from the room entirely, but it should not be sitting on the carpet during cleaning so that the full area can be properly treated. Light items can typically be moved to one side and then repositioned once the cleaned areas have dried.

How long does it take for carpets to dry after a professional steam clean?

Synthetic fibre carpets typically air-dry within 3 to 6 hours after professional cleaning. Wool carpets are more absorbent and may take between 4 to 8 hours to dry completely. Drying time also depends on room ventilation, humidity levels, and whether fans or open windows are used to speed up air circulation. Low-moisture cleaning methods can reduce these times significantly.

Is professional steam cleaning safe for all carpet types?

Steam cleaning is highly effective for synthetic carpets. For wool and natural plant fibres such as sisal, jute and seagrass, a low-moisture or dry cleaning method is often more appropriate, as these materials are more sensitive to over-wetting. A qualified professional will assess the fibre type and backing before determining the correct method - this is standard practice under AS/NZS 3733:2018.

How often should I book a professional carpet clean to keep my warranty valid?

Based on Fantastic Cleaners Australia's review of the top 10 carpet suppliers in Australia, most warranties require a professional clean at least every 12 to 18 months. Check your specific warranty documentation for the exact requirement - and keep your cleaning receipts as proof of maintenance.

Does professional carpet cleaning use a lot of water?

Not necessarily. Modern low-moisture, steam and water-efficient systems are designed to clean effectively while minimising water use - an important consideration for sustainable homes and for carpets where over-wetting could cause damage. Your cleaner should discuss the most water-efficient approach that is appropriate for your carpet type.

About Fantastic Cleaners Australia

Fantastic Cleaners Australia provides professional carpet cleaning services across Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, and Brisbane.

Fantastic Cleaners Australia is also a registered provider of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), delivering support services and cleaning to NDIS participants in Melbourne, Perth, Sydney and Brisbane, ensuring they can enjoy an ordinary life.

