Lightelligence Demonstrates its Full Complement of Optical Compute Products at OFC

Will showcase cutting-edge technologies shaping the future of optoelectronics and accelerated computing

Ongoing demonstrations March 17-19 at Los Angeles Convention Center

BOSTON, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightelligence , the leader in optical compute technology, will showcase its industry leading technologies shaping the future of optoelectronics and accelerated computing at OFC March 17 through March 19 in Booth #4662 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles.

Ongoing demonstrations will feature Lightelligence’s PACE 2 optoelectronic accelerated computing Card, distributed Optical Circuit Switch (dOCS) chip, Photowave PCIe/CXL hardware for disaggregated AI memory, and Near-Packaged Optics (NPO) technology and products.

Lightelligence’s PACE 2 card delivers high-performance, programmability and versatility through advanced photonic packaging. It builds on the first version of PACE and it’s use of optical matrix multiplication to generate optimal solutions for the Ising problem, and graph Max-Cut and Min-Cut problems. PACE 2 demonstrates the first application of optoelectronic accelerated computing technology in commercial AI models featuring a fully configurable optical matrix, heterogeneous optoelectronic architecture, and a software ecosystem supporting ONNX, OpenCL, PyTorch and TVM in a PCIe standard accelerator card.

Lightelligence’s distributed Optical Circuit Switch (dOCS) is a pluggable, photonic integrated circuit (PIC) based module that embeds optical circuit switching directly into the network to enable scalable, high-performance optical interconnects. The module integrates switching and signal conversion functions, with electrical-to-optical conversion, amplification, and switch control. Unlike centralized switches, the distributed dOCS architecture improves resiliency by eliminating single points of failure and enabling node-level serviceability, while integrating into existing top-of-rack environments to add routing capacity without sacrificing front-panel ports and reducing reliance on high-power electronic packet switches, lowering overall interconnect cost and complexity.

Photowave Optical Networking (oNET) technology is optical communications hardware designed for PCIe and CXL connectivity that leverages the latency and energy efficiency of photonics technology to scale data center resources within or across server racks. Lightelligence has deployed Photowave at scale to global customers with industry standard form factors including CDFP, QSFP-DD, OSFP-XD, and CEM adaptors.

Lightelligence’s Near-Packaged Optics (NPO) is an integrated optical interconnect solution. It places the optical engine and a GPU, NPU or switching chip next to each other on a PCB or organic substrate directly connected through a short, high-speed electrical path. Conforming to the OIF 3.2T CPO industry standard, this module provides superior bandwidth for GPU scale-up, AI clusters, and high-performance data center interconnect applications in a compact form-factor.

Lightelligence , a global hardware/software co-design company focused on special-purpose computing, is building optical chips that empower the next generation of high-performance computing tasks. By processing information with light, its chips offer ultra-high speed, low latency and low-power consumption not possible in traditional electronic architectures. Founded in 2017, Lightelligence has approximately 250 employees worldwide and has raised more than $200 million in funding.

