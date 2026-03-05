Compucom Survey Finds Mac Secure, Reliable, and Ready for the AI Era

FORT MILL, S.C., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new survey of enterprise IT leaders commissioned by Compucom, a leading technology sourcing, managed services provider and an Apple Premium Business Partner, finds that Mac is a trusted platform of choice for enterprises that prioritize security, AI-readiness, and user experience.

The results from the survey fielded by Atomik Research, reveal some industry insights around Mac security features including:

73% of IT leaders say Mac is more secure than PCs

83% believe Mac offers tangible security advantages

78% report fewer security incidents on Mac devices.

Reliability and usability also are top drivers as 72% rate Mac devices as more reliable and 53% say they’re easier to support.

The survey also shows enterprises are maturing in device lifecycle management, with 67% running formal programs and 43% actively recovering end-of-life value — aligning with sustainability and cost-optimization goals. A Mac device offers strong residual value at end-of-life thanks primarily to its strong trade-in value. Combined with Compucom’s strong IT asset disposition, customers with Mac devices can reap additional benefits using Compucom's buyback and recycling programs.

“The secure enterprise increasingly runs on Mac,” said Mike Flanagan, Chief Information Officer and Chief Technology Officer at Compucom. “What we’re seeing is not just preference — it’s performance. IT leaders trust Mac to reduce risk, streamline support, and deliver the experience employees expect. At Compucom, we make that a reality by integrating Apple devices across the enterprise — securely, efficiently, and at scale.”

Device Choice Redefined the Modern Workplace

The survey found that 90% of enterprises now empower employees to choose the device that works best for them. With these changing workforce expectations, enterprises new to Mac may need assistance with key services like network setup and identity management — this is where Compucom can help.

Compucom, an Apple Authorized Service Provider, leverages its proprietary Full Lifecycle Observability (FLO) Framework to help enterprises procure, deploy, and manage Mac devices using existing platforms like Microsoft Intune, JAMF, and other enterprise tools. Compucom also provides enterprise customers a customized Readiness Assessment using its Mac Maturity Model. The result: simplified operations, lower support tickets, and a better end-user experience.

In the FLO: Keeping Employees Productive, Engaged, and Secure

Compucom’s FLO Framework gives IT teams real-time visibility across all endpoints, including Mac, to monitor performance, security posture, and user experience. FLO enables teams to detect and resolve issues before they impact employees, maintain compliance, and optimize device health throughout the lifecycle.

“The FLO Framework is like having a command center for the entire digital workplace,” added Flanagan. “It helps IT move from reactive to proactive resolution, anticipating problems before users even notice them. Combined with our lifecycle services for Apple devices, it creates a more secure, productive, and satisfying environment for every employee.”

AI-Ready by Design

With 54% of IT leaders already adopting AI and another 40% exploring it, Mac is viewed as a strong platform for the next generation of workplace innovation. According to Flanagan, “The combination of strong security architecture and AI performance, bolstered by Apple silicon, positions Mac to lead the AI era — and Compucom helps enterprises unlock that potential responsibly and securely.”

About Compucom

Compucom delivers smarter, more secure, and more sustainable technology experiences for the modern workplace. As a leading provider of managed IT, digital workplace, and device lifecycle services, Compucom helps enterprises source, integrate, support, and optimize technology across hybrid environments. With solutions like Full Lifecycle Observability (FLO), Compucom enables organizations to enhance productivity, control costs, and empower employees everywhere. Visit www.compucom.com to learn more.