Casino Group: Status update on the project to adapt and strengthen the Casino Group’s financial structure

Status update on the project to adapt and strengthen

the Casino Group’s financial structure

Paris, 5 March 2026

Further to the Casino Group's previous communications regarding the project to adapt and strengthen its financial structure, and in particular the publication of the proposals dated 10 February 20261, the Group announces that the key terms of the new proposals, as formulated to date, are set out in a presentation published today on its website (link).

It is specified that all inside information relating to Casino Group that may have been disclosed to date by Casino to the various stakeholders subject to confidentiality agreements has been made public.

The Group recalls that should such a transaction to adapt and strengthen the financial structure be completed, it would result in significant dilution for existing shareholders.

As of the date of this press release, no agreement has been reached between Casino, FRH and the creditors regarding the adaptation and strengthening of the Casino Group’s financial structure. Discussions will therefore continue.

The Group, which has obtained from its creditors an extension of their consents2, intends to complete its work to adapt and strengthen its financial structure by the end of the second quarter of 2026.

