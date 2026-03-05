Blue Square X Announces 2025 Visionary Partner Award Winners Honoring the Industry’s Most Immersive Projects and Collaborators

ORLANDO, Fla., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Square X today announced the recipients of its 2025 Visionary Partner Awards, honoring standout partners and projects that exemplify excellence, innovation, and immersive collaboration.

The Blue Square X Visionary Partner Awards recognize individuals and organizations who push the boundaries of immersive storytelling, spatial design, and next-generation display integration across luxury real estate, retail, art, corporate innovation, and cultural environments.

“These partners don’t simply execute projects—they elevate environments,” said Chanan Averbuch, Chief Experience Officer at Blue Square X. “Each of this year’s honorees demonstrated what’s possible when technology, architecture, and vision align. We’re proud to collaborate with teams that consistently challenge expectations and deliver experiences that leave a lasting impact.”

2025 Visionary Partner Award Winners:

• Art Gallery Partner of the Year: Pace Gallery in collaboration with artist John Gerrard

• Residential AV Partner of the Year: Acoustic Architects

• Retail Project of the Year: Christian Dior NYC Flagship

• Construction Partner of the Year: Titan America, Wynwood Miami

• Sales Gallery of the Year: Waldorf Astoria St. Pete, Property Markets Group

• Northeast AV Partner of the Year: Verrex Systems, NJ

• Gulf Coast Project of the Year: SLB Houston Innovation Center by Forte

• Emerging AV Partner of the Year: Wall Street IT, NYC

• Creative Project of the Year: Miami Tropic, Terra Group

From luxury flagship retail to global art institutions, innovation centers to landmark real estate developments, this year’s winners represent the evolving landscape of immersive environments, where storytelling, architecture, and technology converge to shape experience.

“The Visionary Partner Awards are about more than recognition—they’re about celebrating collaboration at the highest level,” said Chanan Averbuch, Chief Experience Officer at Blue Square X. “Our work depends on partners who are fearless in their ideas and precise in their execution. The 2025 winners embody both.”

As Blue Square X continues expanding across verticals including luxury retail, art, residential development, hospitality, corporate innovation, and cultural institutions, the company remains committed to spotlighting the partners who transform bold ideas into spatial realities.

The Visionary Partner Awards will return in 2026 with expanded categories reflecting the rapid growth of immersive technology across new sectors.

About Blue Square X

The most iconic spaces demand the highest standard in digital display innovation.

Blue Square X designs and delivers premium digital display systems for global brands including Dior, Art Basel, Pagani, the New York Yankees, Waldorf Astoria, Gaylord Hotels, and the Toledo Museum of Art. The company specializes in fine-pitch COB LED walls and custom display systems engineered for seamless visuals, true color accuracy, and architectural precision.

Beyond the hardware, Blue Square X brings each installation to life through curated, high-quality content that keeps displays dynamic, refined, and relevant.

The result is a digital centerpiece that transforms physical space into an unforgettable experience.

