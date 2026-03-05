Southern States Enhances Layered Airspace Protection Strategy with SkySafe’s Drone Detection and Airspace Intelligence

HAMPTON, Ga. and SAN DIEGO, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As unauthorized drone activity surges near critical infrastructure nationwide, Southern States LLC and SkySafe today announced a strategic partnership to deliver real-time drone detection and airspace intelligence purpose-built for America’s energy sites.

Southern States have spent more than a century protecting the infrastructure that powers our communities,” said Melissa Swisher, Chief Revenue Officer of SkySafe. “By integrating our drone detection and airspace intelligence platform into their Layered Airspace Protection Strategy, we are delivering persistent airspace visibility that enables utilities to detect, analyze and act with confidence.”

Following passage of the Safer Skies Act by the U.S. Congress, law enforcement and critical infrastructure sites can now catch up to drone technologies and move forward to better protect our country. This collaboration integrates SkySafe’s advanced drone detection platform into Southern States existing Airspace Awareness product line, providing utilities with airspace visibility into drone activity over substations, generations sites, and transmission corridors.

The announcement comes at a time when utilities face heightened scrutiny under NERC Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) standards and continued oversight from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). Drone incursions, whether for reconnaissance, disruption, or malicious intent, present a growing risk to grid resilience and regulatory compliance.

Traditional physical security measures were not designed to address low-altitude aerial threats. SkySafe’s cloud-based drone detection platform enhances Southern States' existing solution by providing real-time drone identification, flight path history, and operator location awareness. Utilities can distinguish authorized drones from unknown aircraft, document incidents with audit-ready logs, and respond faster to emerging threats.

“Drone activity and terrorist threats around critical infrastructure are no longer hypothetical; it is happening,” said Patrick James, Director of Grid Security Solutions at Southern States. “By integrating SkySafe’s drone detection and airspace intelligence into our portfolio, we are giving utilities the visibility and tools they need to protect essential grid assets and strengthen their compliance posture.”

Utilities must now account for aerial exposure as part of a comprehensive security strategy. The Southern States–SkySafe solution supports that need by:

Delivering persistent airspace monitoring across high-value energy infrastructure

Identifying drone make, model, and telemetry in real time

Enabling operator location awareness to support rapid response

Generating compliance-ready reporting aligned with NERC CIP requirements

Reducing operational disruption risk through early detection of reconnaissance activity



For utilities operating in an environment of increasing geopolitical tension and domestic infrastructure threats, persistent airspace awareness is emerging as a foundational component of grid protection.

The partnership reflects growing recognition across the energy sector that modern infrastructure protection requires dedicated drone detection and airspace intelligence capabilities extending beyond traditional ground perimeter security. Together, SkySafe and Southern States are expanding their footprint across critical infrastructure, delivering real-time airspace visibility that provides energy operators with actionable insight into aerial activity.

About SkySafe

SkySafe is the global leader in airspace intelligence, delivering unmatched visibility into drone activity. As the only company offering advanced drone detection, deep analytics, and forensics, SkySafe enables organizations to identify, track, and understand real-time drone activity with precision. Its cloud-based SaaS platform provides comprehensive drone data, helping distinguish between authorized drones and potential threats. By transforming complex drone data into actionable insight, SkySafe empowers organizations to act with clarity and confidence and provides the intelligence needed for smarter decision-making and safer skies.

About Southern States, LLC

Founded in 1916, Southern States, LLC is a global leader in high voltage disconnect switches, gas interrupters, and advanced technologies that help protect and strengthen the electric power grid. The company delivers specialized protection and switching equipment, power electronic solutions, mobile grid resilience, high voltage sensors, and automation systems and services that enhance asset protection. Backed by a robust portfolio of patented technologies, Southern States is known for its engineering expertise, manufacturing capabilities, and ability to deliver customized solutions for complex power system challenges. As the cornerstone company within Southern States Investment Holdings, the company contributes to the development of a modern, more resilient electric grid across North America and worldwide.

