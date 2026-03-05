Fontaine Modification Access365™ Portal Provides Unmatched Visibility throughout Truck Modification Process

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fontaine Modification, North America’s leading provider of post-production truck services, now offers fleets unrivaled visibility throughout the modification process with its exclusive Fontaine Modification Access365™ customer portal. Fontaine Modification Access365 lets customers track their trucks at every stage – from factory arrival to final release – in real time, eliminating the common question: “Where’s my truck?”

“Our customers manage complex operations, and uncertainty creates unnecessary anxiety,” says Jamil Young, Fontaine Modification president. “We developed Fontaine Modification Access365 to eliminate that uncertainty by providing real-time status updates, quality photos, functional videos, and digital records in one secure portal. What began as a powerful internal visibility tool has evolved into a fully branded customer experience – one that many of our customers already rely on every day. As Fontaine Modification continues to grow, we are investing in systems that scale with our customers. Fontaine Modification Access365 is more than a tracking tool; it is a digital infrastructure that supports total fleet management, clearer communication, and operational confidence.”

Fontaine developed its Access365 portal in-house and has perfected it with input from major fleet customers over the last three years. Now Fontaine is making Access365 available to all its customers, no matter the size of the fleet or complexity of the job, from fleet graphics installation to fully engineered steering conversions, cab and chassis modifications or drivetrain changes. Fontaine Modification Access365 is available for vehicles being modified at any of the company’s nine locations across the United States.

Through Fontaine Modification Acccess365, customers can see whether a specific truck is on order, in process, on the lot or released. They can view timestamps from transporter delivery; receive photos documenting the truck’s condition upon arrival and VIN verification; and can access live status updates directly from Fontaine’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. Because the portal is continuously updated in real time, there are no delays and no need to wait for updates.

While a truck is with Fontaine, customers can view quality-control photos taken during the modification process and can watch testing videos confirming that vehicle systems are operating within acceptable ranges. At the end of the modification, they can also access final release photos showing completed builds.

The portal also serves as a convenient, centralized data hub for every truck. Each customer has secure login access to view only its own data, creating a one-stop shop for truck tracking, documentation, compliance and reporting. Customers can access:

VIN and serial number records

DOT inspection paperwork

Modification documentation

Inspection reports and fleet-level data.





Data can be exported to Excel and downloaded as needed. The platform is highly customizable, so Fontaine can work with customers to support custom needs and to integrate Access365 with existing fleet management systems.

Real-Time. Transparency. Confidence. Fontaine Modification Access365 delivers real-time visibility into every stage of a truck’s modification. With live status updates, shop-floor photos, and organized compliance documentation, customers have complete transparency from intake through delivery. The result is total confidence, knowing vehicles are on track, built to spec, and fully documented every step of the way.

Fontaine will demonstrate Access365 at two upcoming events: booth 429 at Work Truck Week 2026 (March 11–13, Indianapolis) and booth 2925 at the TMC Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition (March 16–19). Learn more about Fontaine Modification Access365 at fontainemodaccess365.com.

About Fontaine Modification

Established in 1985, Fontaine Modification is North America’s most comprehensive, engineering-focused provider of post-production services for truck manufacturers, dealers, and fleets.

Fontaine has nine modification centers strategically located adjacent to OEM manufacturing plants in Charlotte and Statesville, North Carolina; Chillicothe, Ohio; Denton, Garland and Laredo, Texas; Dublin and Salem, Virginia; and Mineral Wells, West Virginia. The company headquarters and product development center are in Charlotte.

Fontaine Modification is a Marmon Holdings / Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information about Fontaine Modification, call 800.366.8246 or visit fontainemodification.com.

