INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation of SES AI Corporation (SES) announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether SES AI Corporation (“SES AI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SES) complied with federal securities laws. On March 3, 2026, SES AI announced its business results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, and released a letter to shareholders in which the Company disclosed that revenue was “impacted primarily by logistics constraints that delayed shipments at the end of the year, resulting in approximately $1.5 million of revenue being pushed out to the first quarter of 2026.” The price of the Company’s stock dropped following this news.

If you purchased SES AI stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/ses-ai/ to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025 dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com , and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com