TOPDON USA Announces TOPFIX AI as Initial Phase of More Advanced AI Solutions in Development

ROCKAWAY, NEW JERSEY, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOPDON USA (https://www.topdon.us/), a leading provider of cutting-edge diagnostic tools and technology solutions for automotive repair professionals, announced today the release of TopFix AI, the first phase of integrated AI technology in the company’s advanced vehicle diagnostic tools. TOPDON added TopFix AI to the company’s TopScan, CarPal, and thermal imaging tools as part of the most recent software update.

“We’re thrilled to be integrating AI into some of our most popular vehicle diagnostic tools,” said Chad Schnitz, Vice President of TOPDON USA. “The future of AI in the automotive repair space isn’t about replacing technicians. It’s about giving them another powerful tool to enhance their diagnostic capabilities and refine their skills. TopFix AI is the first step in revolutionizing automotive repair through real-time data and predictive insights that can help auto techs more accurately and quickly identify and make vehicle repairs.”

TopFix AI works by accessing a proprietary database containing vehicle maintenance and fault data including fault causes and symptoms, maintenance recommendations and procedures, circuit and component diagrams, case studies, and repair histories. It also understands and responds to diagnostic questions in over 100 languages using natural, conversational speech. Using Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), TopFix AI will find the most relevant solutions to questions and generate clear, human-like responses, ensuring smarter and more precise fault-matching solutions.

“TopFix AI is going to streamline the diagnostic and repair processes for technicians by giving them a virtual repair assistant,” said Schnitz. “By helping identify tactical problems, it can shorten the path from issue to repair based purely on statistical probability. As the first phase of TOPDON’s larger AI strategy, we’re excited to see this technology evolve and look forward to the upgraded efficiencies as we continue to implement it across our product line.”

TOPDON’s TopFix AI is currently available with unlimited use on the TopScan Master and ONE series scanners, and with 100 free uses on all TopScan Lite and Pro models, as well as the CarPal—a wireless scanner for car owners. TopFix AI is compatible with TOPDON thermal imagers that support the TopInfrared app, such as TC002C Duo, TC001 Max, TS001, and TS004. New TopInfrared app users receive 100 free uses.

About TOPDON USA

Founded in 2017 and based in Rockaway, New Jersey, TOPDON USA is a provider of entry-level, mid-level, and advanced tools and solutions for professional technicians and DIY enthusiasts. Globally, TOPDON has over 250 industry-leading engineers and owns over 600 patents and software copyrights. The company’s cutting-edge technology helps shops grow by improving efficiency and profitability. For more information, visit www.topdon.us.

