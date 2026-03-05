LV Petroleum Brings Bojangles to UNLV Campus in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LVP Restaurant Group LLC, a subsidiary of LV Petroleum LLC, is proud to announce the opening of a new Bojangles restaurant on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), marking the company’s first-ever restaurant opening on a college campus. This location is the latest milestone in LVP Restaurant Group’s planned Bojangles expansion across Las Vegas, cementing the brand’s growing footprint in one of the country’s most competitive dining markets.

The UNLV location brings Bojangles’ made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits, hand-battered fried chicken and Legendary Iced Tea directly to one of Nevada's largest universities. Ahead of the opening, Bojangles’ Street Team took over UNLV's campus with a targeted sampling campaign, handing out Bojangles' biscuits and cookies to students before its doors officially opened. To support the launch, LVP Restaurant Group activated ads on DoorDash and completed a Meta integration, giving the UNLV location immediate exposure on Bojangles' Facebook page.

"Every location we open reaches a different community, and UNLV is a community of its own,” said Jeanette Davis, senior vice president of LV Petroleum. “This campus gives Bojangles an entirely fresh customer base in Las Vegas — and we're just getting started. This is one more step in our rollout that isn't slowing down."

The UNLV opening is part of the company’s larger Las Vegas push. Under the leadership of co-founder Guy Madmon and CEO Val Amiel, LVP Restaurant Group has been executing a regional restaurant rollout — 20 Bojangles locations across the Las Vegas Valley, with the brand's fourth location already open and a Strip location in the pipeline, which will introduce the first-ever Bojangles with a full bar and live entertainment concept.

"UNLV is Las Vegas' premier university, and we're excited to be there," said Madmon. "We're reaching students who are going to become loyal customers for years to come — that's exactly the kind of community we want to be part of as we continue to grow across the Valley."

With Kris Roach overseeing day-to-day operations and Sebastian Velis managing the on-the-ground execution across the Valley, LV Petroleum has built the kind of operational infrastructure that turns the potential of a 20-unit deal into thousands of happy Bojangles customers around Las Vegas.

About LV Petroleum:

LV Petroleum LLC is a leading developer and operator of travel centers, convenience stores, and quick-service restaurants throughout the United States. Founded in 2014 by Guy Madmon and Val Amiel, and headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, LV Petroleum operates over 75 travel center locations, 180 quick-service restaurants and 30 convenience stores. The company also operates over 30 different franchise brands including Arby’s, Bojangles, Dunkin, LVP Food Service Concepts and Starbucks, among others, as well as TravelCenters of America (TA) locations. LV Petroleum is committed to providing exceptional services, innovative solutions, and memorable experiences for travelers and local communities alike. For more information, visit lvpetroleum.net .

About Bojangles:

Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, North Carolina, Bojangles is known for its distinctive Southern-style chicken, made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits, and signature sides. The brand has built a loyal following across the Southeast and is rapidly expanding into new markets nationwide.