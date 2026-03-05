Windy Hill Development Completes Sale of 92 Fully Developed Lots to D.R. Horton in Indian Springs Community

HOUSTON, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 4, Windy Hill Development, a pioneering land development company establishing master-planned communities and mixed-use commercial retail projects in the Greater Houston area, completed the sale of 92 fully developed lots to D.R. Horton in the Indian Springs community.

Indian Springs is a 138-acre, 600-lot master-planned community off FM 2100, between Highway 90 and FM 1960. Located near the shores of Lake Houston and within Crosby ISD, the community offers affordable family living on the growing northeast side of the Houston metro area.

D.R. Horton will complete construction on homes starting at $235,000.00. In August 2025, Windy Hill Development completed the sale of 115 lots to Lennar Homes, which is currently building homes in the community, priced from $180,000.00 to $280,000.00.

"We imagine the smiles of young families and professionals as they build their lives in Indian Springs. Through our partnership with Connor Investment Real Estate, and with Lennar Homes and D.R. Horton as our builders, we're excited for the next phase of development in this growing community," said Randy Hall, CEO of Windy Hill Development. "This community exemplifies the core values driving our development efforts, including a deep commitment to future homeowners."

Windy Hill Development currently has nine projects in active development, with more than 8,400 residential lots planned across more than 3,000 acres throughout the Houston area, including Alvin, Needville, Crosby, Hitchcock, Beasley, Waller, Sealy, and Dayton, Texas.

About Windy Hill Development

Windy Hill Development, established in 2010 by Randy and Rachael Hall, stands at the forefront of creating master-planned communities alongside significant commercial and residential projects in the Greater Houston area. The Halls' roots, stretching back to Texas's pivotal historical moments including the Alamo and the founding of Friendswood, inspire a vision to embody the spirit of Texas — known for its independence and strong sense of community — in every project. Collaborating with both local and national homebuilders, Windy Hill Development works to fulfill the ever-increasing demand for workforce housing while actively engaging with state and local government leaders to advocate for homeowners and the real estate industry. Learn more at windyhill.land .

