Global Catheter Market Set to Surge at 9.6% CAGR, Reaching New Heights by 2030

Boston, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest BCC Research report, “Global Markets for Catheters” is expected to grow from $22.8 billion in 2025 to $36 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

The report on global catheter market provides a detailed analysis of current market dynamics, technological advances, and emerging trends. It examines the recent product approvals and innovations that are shaping the industry, while also offering insights into regional prospects across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Additionally, the report includes profiles of leading companies and their strategies, providing a comprehensive view of competitive positioning.

The market is segmented by product type such as cardiovascular, urological, neurovascular, and peripheral/venous catheters and by application including interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic uses. Using 2024 as the base year, the report estimates data for 2025 and provides forecasts through 2030, highlighting growth opportunities and driving forces. This segmentation and forecast will help stakeholders understand market trends and plan strategically for the future.

The factors driving the market include:

Increasing Number of People Living with Long-Term Health Issues: Chronic conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, kidney disorders, and urinary problems are rising globally. These patients often need catheters for dialysis, urinary drainage, or vascular access. Longer life expectancy and lifestyle changes further increase the prevalence of such illnesses, driving demand for catheters.

Growing Use of Catheters in Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures: Healthcare is shifting toward minimally invasive surgeries because they reduce recovery time and complications. Procedures such as angioplasty, cardiac catheterization, and endovascular treatments rely on catheters for diagnosis, drug delivery, and fluid management. This trend significantly boosts catheter adoption worldwide.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $20.8 billion Market size forecast $36 billion Growth rate CAGR of 9.6% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Product, End User, Application, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, Brazil, and Argentina Market drivers Increasing number of people living with long-term health issues.

Growing use of catheters in minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Innovations:

Major companies like Abbott and Medtronic are increasing their investments in pulsed-field ablation (PFA) catheters, with R&D spending surpassing $2 billion each year. This shows a strong financial commitment to developing next-generation electrophysiology solutions.

Recent product releases, such as Boston Scientific’s Farapulse and J&J’s Soundstar Crystal ICE catheter, demonstrate rapid progress in technology, especially in areas like AI-powered mapping and imaging.

Partnerships and regulatory approvals in new markets, such as India’s approval of the Supernova stent retriever catheter, are helping these products gain faster acceptance worldwide and improve their competitive standing.

Emerging startups:

InnoCare Urologic

Innomed Tech

The Flume Catheter Co.

Shuttle Catheters

UroSense

AI Impact on Catheters Market

AI is being rapidly adopted in the catheter industry, with major companies incorporating AI-powered imaging and mapping tools that can reduce the time of procedures by 20% to 30%. This change is altering standard practices and leading to increased investment in smart electrophysiology catheters, positioning AI as a major factor in how companies compete.

For an in-depth analysis of AI’s impact on this sector, explore the complete AI Impact on Catheters Market - BCC Pulse Report

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected market size and growth rate?

The global catheter market is projected to be $36 billion by the end of 2030, with a CAGR of 9.6%.

What factors are driving the growth of the market?

The increasing number of people with long-term health issues leading to more surgical needs

Increasing use of less invasive medical procedures, especially therapies that use catheters

What are the challenges and opportunities of the market?

Key challenges include:

Risk of infections linked to catheters.

Strict rules and approvals needed for new medical devices.

Key opportunities include:

Rising demand for medical devices in developing countries.

Advances in the materials and coatings used for catheters.

Which market segments are covered in the report?

The report segments the market by product, application, end-user, and region.

Which product segment will be dominant through 2030?

The cardiovascular catheter segment will continue to dominate the market through the end of 2030. This is due to the high number of people suffering from cardiovascular diseases, which are still the main cause of death, leading to more than 17 million deaths each year. Increasing cases of coronary artery disease, stroke, and high blood pressure, along with the growing elderly population, are boosting the need for diagnostic and interventional catheters. Additionally, the move toward less invasive procedures for treatments like angioplasty, stenting, and ablation further supports the segment's growth.

Which region has the largest market share?

North America has the largest share of the global market for catheters, due to the high number of people suffering from chronic illnesses like heart disease, diabetes and kidney failure, which require regular use of catheters. The region has a well-developed healthcare system and widely uses less invasive medical procedures, thanks to high spending on healthcare per person. Also, the presence of major catheter manufacturers, with ongoing R&D efforts, and superior insurance coverage, all help make North America the leader in the catheter market.

Market leaders include:

ABBOTT

ANGIODYNAMICS

B. BRAUN SE

BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP.

HOLLISTER INC.

ICU MEDICAL INC.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

MEDTRONIC

MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS

NIPRO

STRYKER CORP.

TELEFLEX INC.

TERUMO CORP.

