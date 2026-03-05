Clichy, France, March 5, 2026 – L'Oréal announced to have on this day given a mandate to an investment services provider for the purchase of its own shares, under the authorization approved by the Annual General Meeting of 29 April 2025, in order to implement - by the end of June 2026 - a buyback program of L’Oréal’s shares amounting to a maximum of 500 million euros and with a maximum number of shares to be acquired of 2 million. The shares thus repurchased are intended to be cancelled*.

* The L'Oréal Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF (Autorité des marchés financiers) on 24 March 2025 includes, on page 393, the other elements of the description of the share buyback program provided for by Article 241-2 of the AMF General Regulation.

About L’Oréal

For over 115 years, L’Oréal, the world’s leading beauty player, has devoted itself to one thing only: fulfilling the beauty aspirations of consumers around the world. Our purpose, to create the beauty that moves the world, defines our approach to beauty as essential, inclusive, ethical, generous and committed to social and environmental sustainability. With our broad portfolio of 40 international brands and ambitious sustainability commitments in our L’Oréal for the Future programme, we offer each and every person around the world the best in terms of quality, efficacy, safety, sincerity and responsibility, while celebrating beauty in its infinite plurality.

With more than 95,000 committed employees, a balanced geographical footprint and sales across all distribution networks (ecommerce, mass market, department stores, pharmacies, perfumeries, hair salons, branded and travel retail), in 2025 the Group generated sales amounting to 44.05 billion euros. With 22 research centers across 7 regional hubs around the world and a dedicated Research and Innovation team of over 4,000 scientists and more than 8,000 Digital, Tech and Data talents, L’Oréal is focused on inventing the future of beauty and becoming a Beauty Tech powerhouse.

In 2025, L’Oréal has been named the most innovative company in Europe by Fortune magazine, out of 300 companies, in a ranking spanning 21 countries and 16 industries in Europe.

“This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy L’Oréal shares. If you wish to obtain more comprehensive information about L’Oréal, please refer to the public documents registered in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, also available in English on our website www.loreal-finance.com.



This news release may contain some forward-looking statements. While the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date of publication of this press release, they are by nature subject to risks and uncertainties which may lead to a discrepancy between the actual figures and those indicated or suggested in these statements.”

CONTACTS

L’ORÉAL

Switchboard

+33 (0)1 47 56 70 00



Individual shareholders

Pascale GUERIN

+33 (0)1 49 64 18 89

Pascale.guerin@loreal.com

Financial analysts and institutional investors

Eva QUIROGA

+33 (0)7 88 14 22 65

Eva.quiroga@loreal.com

Media

Brune DIRICQ

+33 (0)6 63 85 29 87

Brune.diricq@loreal.com

Christine BURKE

+33 (0)6 75 54 38 15

Christine.burke@loreal.com

For further information, please contact your bank, stockbroker of financial institution (I.S.I.N. code: FR000012031) and consult your usual newspapers or magazines or the Internet site for shareholders and investors, www.loreal-finance.com, the L’Oréal Finance app or call the toll-free number from France: 0 800 66 66 66

Follow us on LinkedIn @L’Oréal

Follow us on Instagram @lorealgroupe

www.loreal.com

Attachment