Hanmi Issues 2025 Annual Shareholder Letter

LOS ANGELES, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC, or “Hanmi”), the parent company of Hanmi Bank (the “Bank”), today announced the release of its 2025 annual letter to shareholders entitled “Consistent Performance Through Strong Execution” authored by President and Chief Executive Officer Bonnie Lee. To view the letter please visit Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC).

About Hanmi Financial Corporation

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 32 full-service branches, five loan production offices and three loan centers in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com .

Investor Contacts:

Romolo (Ron) Santarosa

Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

213-427-5636

Lisa Fortuna

Investor Relations

Financial Profiles, Inc.

lfortuna@finprofiles.com

310-622-8251

Source: Hanmi Bank