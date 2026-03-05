New Economic Study Identifies a $300 Billion Infrastructure Identity Gap in the Built Environment

DALLAS, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A newly released economic analysis from Dallas-based infrastructure identity firm UMIP Inc. examines how fragmented infrastructure documentation may be contributing to significant inefficiencies across the lifecycle of global infrastructure assets.

The report, titled “The Economic Impact of Persistent Infrastructure Identity: A Financial Model for Lifecycle Efficiency in the Built Environment,” evaluates how infrastructure records often become fragmented as assets move through stages of development, construction, insurance coverage, ownership transfer, and long-term operations.

According to the study, the absence of persistent identity frameworks for infrastructure assets may be contributing to measurable lifecycle inefficiencies throughout the built environment.

While industries such as automotive and aviation rely on standardized identity systems, such as Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) and aircraft registration numbers, buildings and infrastructure assets historically have not had a comparable identity framework capable of maintaining documentation continuity across multiple stakeholders and digital systems.

The report analyzes the financial impact of fragmented infrastructure records across several operational categories including:

construction rework

documentation reconstruction

insurance claims investigation

facility maintenance inefficiencies

transaction due diligence delays

Using conservative industry benchmarks and economic modeling assumptions, the study estimates that lifecycle inefficiencies associated with fragmented infrastructure documentation may exceed $20 billion annually within the United States and potentially more than $300 billion globally.

The analysis also introduces the concept of Persistent Infrastructure Identity, an emerging framework designed to assign infrastructure assets a continuous identity capable of preserving lifecycle documentation across ownership changes, operational transitions, and digital platforms.

“Infrastructure assets represent hundreds of trillions of dollars in global economic value, yet the built environment has historically lacked a persistent identity framework comparable to VIN numbers in the automotive industry,” said Trevor Vick, Founder of UMIP Inc.

“As infrastructure systems continue to digitize, establishing a persistent identity layer may help improve lifecycle transparency, reduce documentation fragmentation, and support better coordination across the infrastructure ecosystem.”

The report explores how identity frameworks could support improved coordination across stakeholders involved in construction, insurance, infrastructure finance, and long-term asset operations.

