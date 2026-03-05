Robbins LLP Urges RR Stockholders to Contact the Firm for Information About the Class Acton Against Richtech Robotics Inc.

SAN DIEGO, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ: RR) securities between January 27, 2026 and 12:00 PM EST on January 29, 2026. Richtech describes itself as a “robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology company focused on developing advanced embodied AI systems that aims to improve the efficiency and productivity of U.S. businesses.”

What are the allegations? Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Richtech Robotics Inc. (RR) Misled Investors About Its Relationship with Microsoft

According to the complaint, defendants misled investors regarding its claimed collaborative and commercial relationship with Microsoft. Specifically, on January 27, 2026, Richtech issued a press release announcing "Richtech Robotics Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Agentic AI in Real-World Robotics Applications." On this news, Richtech Class B common stock appreciated from a closing price of $3.81 on January 26, 2026, to a closing price of $5.51 on January 27, 2026, a 44.6% increase in share price.

On January 29, 2026, at 12:00 PM EST, Hunterbrook Media published an article entitled "Breaking: Microsoft Denies Partnership with Richtech Robotics." On this news Richtech Class B common stock fell $1.06 per share, or 20.87%, to close at $4.02 on January 29, 2026. The following day, Richtech Class B common stock fell a further $0.44 per share, or 10.9%, to close at $3.58 on January 30, 2026.

What can shareholders do now? You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Richtech Robotics Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers with the court by April 3, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.