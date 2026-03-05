Ballad Health opens newest NICU in Tennessee and Virginia at Niswonger Children’s Hospital

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ballad Health celebrated the grand opening of an expansion of the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Niswonger Children’s Hospital today with a press conference and ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking a major milestone for children and families throughout Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

The $53 million project, funded through capital from Ballad Health, $22.2 million from the Ballad Health Foundation’s Hope Rising comprehensive capital campaign for pediatric needs and a $16.8 million grant from the Tennessee Department of Health, adds 43,000 square feet across two new floors. The expansion includes 48 private family rooms, specialized twin rooms, a new milk lab for advanced nutrition and updated technology such as Panda Warmers to help regulate body temperature for premature and medically fragile infants.

Past graduates of the former NICU opened the ceremony with an invocation, representing the thousands of families whose stories began at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

Alan Levine, chairman and CEO of Ballad Health, said the expansion reflects a long-term commitment to the region’s families and children.

“This new NICU represents our deep commitment to the families we serve, as well as to our dedicated team members and medical staff who care for our most vulnerable patients,” Levine said. “We are profoundly grateful to our community for making this state-of-the-art expansion possible. Because Ballad Health underwrote all program costs of the Hope Rising campaign, every dollar raised went directly to building this remarkable space.

“Moving from shared spaces to private rooms is a dramatic transformation — one that allows parents to remain at their baby’s bedside during the most critical moments and ensures the highest level of advanced neonatal care close to home, across the Appalachian Highlands,” added Levine.

Levine also acknowledged regional advocates and state partners whose support helped secure critical funding for the project.

The event included shared stories from NICU alumni and their families. David and Kaitlyn Snyder, twins who began life in the NICU at Niswonger Children’s Hospital, returned to help open the event. David, now a respiratory therapist at Johnson City Medical Center, spoke about the project’s significance.

“My sister and I started our lives in the NICU,” he said. “Today, I get to care for patients in the same place that gave us a fighting chance. This expansion means more families will have the support and resources they need during the hardest moments of their lives.”

Other stories highlighted the long-term impact of NICU care, including children like Gideon, a 2.5-pound infant who was told he may never walk or talk, and Molly, a former 1-pound, 4-ounce NICU patient who now volunteers at Niswonger Children’s Hospital and hopes to join the child life program upon her graduation from East Tennessee State University.

Dr. Seth Brown, practicing emergency medicine physician and chief medical officer of the Niswonger Children’s Network, described how the expansion elevates clinical care.

“We’ve transitioned from an open-bay NICU to two full floors of private, acuity-adaptable rooms designed to support the highest standards of neonatal care,” Brown said. “This expansion strengthens clinical excellence at every level — enhancing infection prevention, improving patient monitoring capabilities and creating an environment that supports evidence-based, family-integrated care. With advanced technology and the addition of a dedicated milk lab to ensure precision in neonatal nutrition, we are elevating both the safety and quality of care we deliver to our most vulnerable patients.”

The expansion was made possible through significant community support, including major contributions from philanthropist and the hospital’s Chief Benefactor Scott Niswonger, and the family of the late J.D. Nicewonder, whose $7 million gift established the J.D. Nicewonder Family Perinatal and Pediatric Institute at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

Scott Niswonger reflected on his partnership with the late J.D. Nicewonder and their shared commitment to ensuring families can access care close to home.

“J.D. believed deeply that families in our region should have access to world-class care close to home,” Niswonger said. “This expansion fulfills that vision. It’s a legacy he was proud to leave – one that will continue to change lives for generations.”

Jack Simpson, president of the Ballad Health Foundation, emphasized the continued importance of philanthropy in supporting pediatric care.

“Every gift to this project carried with it the hope of a healthier beginning and the reassurance that families would not face life’s most fragile moments alone,” Simpson said. “This facility is a testament to what happens when a community rallies around its children — brick by brick, dollar by dollar. What stands here today is more than a building; it is a shared promise to provide the very best care for our smallest patients.”

Chris Jett, CEO of the Niswonger Children’s Network, noted that the milestone reflects the dedication of both caregivers and the community.

“Days like today remind us why we do what we do,” Jett said. “Our NICU graduates show us what’s possible. Their stories are the reason our teams work so hard and why this expansion matters so deeply to our community.”

Lisa Carter, RN, president of Ballad Health’s Southern Region and former CEO of Niswonger Children’s Hospital, also shared her personal connection as a former NICU parent.

“As a nurse and a NICU mom, I know how stressful and uncertain this journey can be,” Carter said. “The comfort of a private room is one of the greatest gifts we can give families. This expansion ensures every child has the strongest possible start.”

The expansion has received strong support from leaders in both Tennessee and Virginia, who emphasized the project’s importance for families throughout the Appalachian Highlands.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee

“Every Tennessee family should have access to high-quality care in their community, and the expansion of the Niswonger Children’s Hospital NICU will support our most vulnerable newborns. I’m grateful for Ballad Health’s dedication to bringing stakeholders together to deliver better outcomes for Tennesseans.”

U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger

“East Tennessee is home to some of the most resilient families I know, and the expanded NICU at Niswonger Children’s Hospital ensures they have access to the advanced neonatal care they deserve. The new private rooms and state-of-the-art technology will provide lifesaving support for premature and medically fragile infants while giving parents the comfort and connection they need during an incredibly difficult time. I applaud all our community partners who helped make this vision a reality for our region.”

State Rep. Rebecca Alexander of Tennessee’s Seventh District

“This NICU expansion at Niswonger Children’s Hospital is a powerful example of what investing in children truly means for the future of our region. Families will benefit from specialized neonatal care delivered in a setting that honors their privacy, dignity and emotional needs. I’m proud to support efforts that prioritize the well-being of our youngest residents, and I’m grateful to everyone who contributed to making this project possible.”

Sen. Todd Pillion of Virginia’s Sixth Senatorial District

“As a parent, a pediatric dentist and as someone who has spent my career advocating for the well-being of children in Southwest Virginia, I know how vital it is for families to have access to advanced neonatal care close to home. The expansion of the NICU at Niswonger Children’s Hospital is not just an investment in a building — it’s an investment in the future of our region. This project strengthens the safety net for our most vulnerable newborns and provides families on both sides of the state line the reassurance that exceptional care is within reach when it matters most.”

With the NICU expansion complete, Ballad Health is continuing to evaluate additional improvements to address pediatric needs across the region. Future projects include updates to the pediatric emergency department and pediatric surgery services.

The new NICU at Niswonger Children’s Hospital will begin caring for patients on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, when the expanded unit officially opens and neonatal services transition into the new private-room facility.

About the Niswonger Children's Network

The Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network is a regional system of healthcare and community services marking a new phase in high standards of care and well-being for children, regardless of where they live across the Appalachian Highlands. The Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network is comprised of physical assets, such as hospital and clinic locations, as well as community outreach programs and partnerships that advance children’s health. It also represents Ballad Health and East Tennessee State University’s commitment to expand pediatric services and specialties, along with a concerted region-wide effort to expand services for children beyond care when they’re sick or hospitalized. Learn more at www.balladhealth.org/pediatrics/niswonger-childrens-network.

About Ballad Health Foundation

Ballad Health Foundation is the fundraising arm of Ballad Health, an integrated community health improvement organization serving 29 counties of the Appalachian Highlands in Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, Northwest North Carolina and Southeast Kentucky. The foundation and its partners play a vital role in supporting a wide range of initiatives to meet the unique health needs of people across the region, including advancing children’s services through the Niswonger Children’s Network, patient assistance, community health improvement, hospice, behavioral health and substance use disorder recovery, cardiology and oncology services, team member emergency support and various other initiatives. Each year, nearly 5,000 philanthropically minded businesses, community members and Ballad Health team members make a difference in regional health through the foundation. Learn more about Ballad Health Foundation at www.balladhealth.org/foundation.

