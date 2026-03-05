Robbins LLP Urges KD Stockholders Who Lost Money Investing in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. to Contact the Firm for Information About Leading the Class Action

SAN DIEGO, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD) securities between August 7, 2024 and February 9, 2026. Kyndryl describes itself as a “technology services company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure services.”

What is the class period? August 7, 2024 – February 9, 2026

What are the allegations? Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Materially Misstated its Financial Statements

According to the complaint, during the class period defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Kyndryl’s financial statements issued during the class period were materially misstated; (2) Kyndryl lacked adequate internal controls and at times materially understated issues with its internal controls; and (3) as a result, Kyndryl would be unable to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Plaintiff alleges that on February 9, 2026, Kyndryl filed with the SEC a Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-5 announcing it would be unable to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 within the necessary time. The late filing notice also revealed the existence of an investigation by the SEC into the Company’s financial reporting and that the Company's Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel departed their positions, and the Senior V.P. and Global Controller assumed a different role. On this news, Kyndryl’s stock price fell $12.90 per share, or 55%, to close at $10.59 on February 9, 2026.

What can shareholders do now? You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by April 13, 2026.

