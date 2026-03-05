February Small Business Subchapter V Elections Increase 91% Over Last Year

NEW YORK, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small business filings, captured as Subchapter V elections within Chapter 11, increased 91% in February 2026 to 314, up from 164 the previous year, according to data provided by Epiq AACER, the leading provider of US bankruptcy filing data. Commercial Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings increased 67% in February 2026, with 814 filings increasing from 487 filings in February 2025. February’s commercial Chapter 11 total reflects many related filings tied to a few sizeable commercial Chapter 11 proceedings. Total February commercial filings increased 21% to 2666 from the 2200 commercial filings in February 2025.

“The significant increases in Subchapter V elections reflect the reality that many small businesses are operating in a challenging environment with higher borrowing costs, softening client demand, and tighter lending standards,” said Michael Hunter, Vice President of Epiq AACER. “At the same time, households are managing rising credit card and auto delinquencies, increasing foreclosure starts, and higher mortgage delinquency rates. This is particularly true within the Federal Housing Administration and Government National Mortgage Association segment.

“Layer in ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, return of pre-pandemic normalized filer volumes, and the expiration of Covid-era forbearance plans and stimulus, it’s clear why small‑business restructurings and individual filings continue to increase compared to last year.”

Total bankruptcy filings were 45,891 in February 2026, a 14% increase from the 40,304 in February 2025. Individual bankruptcy filings increased 13% in February to 43,225, up from the February 2025 individual filing total of 38,104. There were 26,677 individual Chapter 7 filings in February 2026, a 17% increase over the 22,891 filings recorded in February 2025. Individual Chapter 13 filings in February 2026 totaled 16,437, a 9% increase from 15,132 last February.

“Subchapter V filings have grown for eight consecutive months amid inflation, high interest rates, tightening credit, and geopolitical headwinds,” said Amy Quackenboss, Executive Director at ABI. “The streamlined process of Subchapter V provides struggling small businesses with the opportunity to restructure and preserve jobs in a challenging economy.”

Even with one less business day and storm-related shutdowns in the Northeast, many February bankruptcy categories still equaled or exceeded January’s totals. The large number of Subchapter V elections within Chapter 11 represented a 23% increase over January’s 255 filings.

Conversely, overall commercial filings decreased 7% from the previous month’s total of 2856, and total Chapter 11s dropped 15% from January’s 957 total. This was due in large part to an increase in related Chapter 11 case filings in January. Total bankruptcies registered a small increase of 0.2% when compared to the January 2025 filing total of 45,815, and individual bankruptcies increased 1% from the 42,959 filings the previous month. Individual Chapter 7 filings increased 3% from January’s total of 25,803, while Chapter 13 filings fell 4% from the 17,045 filings recorded the previous month.

ABI has partnered with Epiq Bankruptcy to provide the most current bankruptcy filing data for analysts, researchers, and members of the news media. Epiq Bankruptcy is the leading provider of data, technology, and services for companies operating in the business of bankruptcy. Its Bankruptcy Analytics subscription service provides on-demand access to the industry’s most dynamic bankruptcy data, updated daily. Learn more at https://bankruptcy.epiqglobal.com/analytics.

About Epiq

Epiq, a technology and services leader, takes on large-scale and complex tasks for corporations, law firms, and the courts by integrating people, process, technology, and data intelligence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline legal, compliance, and settlement administration workflows to drive efficiency, minimize risk, and improve cost savings. With a presence in 17 countries, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities. Learn how Epiq and its 4000 people worldwide create meaningful change at www.epiqglobal.com.



About ABI

ABI is the largest multi-disciplinary, nonpartisan organization dedicated to research and education on matters related to insolvency. ABI was founded in 1982 to provide Congress and the public with unbiased analysis of bankruptcy issues. The ABI membership includes nearly 10,000 attorneys, accountants, bankers, judges, professors, lenders, turnaround specialists and other bankruptcy professionals, providing a forum for the exchange of ideas and information. For additional information on ABI, visit www.abi.org. For additional conference information, visit http://www.abi.org/calendar-of-events.

Press Contacts

John Lute

Senior Director, Marketing, Epiq

John.Lute@epiqglobal.com



John Hartgen

Public Affairs Officer, ABI

jhartgen@abi.org