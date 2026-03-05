President Container Group Highlights High-Tech Super Plant: Delivering 24/7 Precision, Automation, and Rapid Turnaround

MOONACHIE, N.J., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- President Container Group (PCG), a leading manufacturer of custom corrugated packaging, today spotlights its state-of-the-art Super Plant in Middletown, NY. This expansive 625,000-square-foot facility operates 24/5, combining advanced automation with precision engineering to provide unmatched speed and quality for high-volume clients.





The Super Plant features some of the industry's newest and most advanced machinery, including two high-capacity 110-inch Fosber corrugators and three (3) Mitsubishi Evol Flexo Folder Gluers. These investments enable exceptionally quick turnaround times and elevated production volumes, directly addressing the fast-paced requirements of modern clients. Rigorous automated quality control ensures consistent, durable packaging that exceeds expectations.

Complementing its technological edge, PCG has invested heavily in green technologies through an adjacent 13-acre solar farm—the largest privately owned in New York State. With 19,020 solar panels generating 2.2 megawatts of clean energy, the installation fully powers operations, reducing environmental impact while supporting continuous production.





The facility serves a broad range of industries, including food products and retail, e-commerce (with custom packaging design and shipping solutions), distribution, beauty, and fashion, delivering tailored, end-to-end packaging solutions that enhance efficiency and brand presentation.

"Our Super Plant is built for the future—integrating the latest automation and machinery to deliver the speed and quality today's clients demand, all powered by sustainable energy," said Larry Grossbard, Co-President of President Container Group. "We're proud to offer solutions that combine innovation, reliability, and responsibility."





About President Container Group

President Container Group (PCG) is a family-owned leader in corrugated packaging with over 75 years of experience. Headquartered in Moonachie, NJ, and operating a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Middletown, NY, PCG specializes in custom box design, POP displays, assembly, fulfillment, and more. The company delivers high-quality, durable solutions across diverse industries, with a strong commitment to innovation, customer service, and sustainability.

