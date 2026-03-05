Researchers send 100 Tb/s of data over 2,000 km in single optical fiber

LOS ANGELES, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Researchers have shown that data can be sent at more than 100 terabits per second (Tb/s) through a single optical fiber over 2,000 kilometers, a first for this class of long-haul transmission. High-capacity, long-haul optical transmission systems are critical for building the next generation of backbone networks that can carry vastly more data over long distances.



To accomplish the ultra-high-capacity optical fiber transmission, the researchers combined a 200-GBaud-class ultra-high-speed signaling technique with a low-noise optical amplification method they developed.



Fukutaro Hamaoka from the NTT Network Innovation Laboratories in Japan will present this research at the 2026 Optical Fiber Communications Conference and Exhibition (OFC), the world’s largest annual gathering for optical networking and communications professionals, which will take place 15 March – 19 March 2026 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.



“The internet's backbone — the long-distance fiber-optic network systems that connect cities and countries — must grow in capacity to keep up with the explosive demand driven by video streaming, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and emerging applications like virtual reality,” said Hamaoka. “Ultimately, this technology could help ensure that consumers and businesses continue to enjoy fast, reliable and affordable internet service even as data demand grows.”



Reliable transmission at a higher rate

For the new work, the researchers used 200-GBaud-class ultra-high-speed signaling to pack more data into each channel. This resulted in a significantly higher average data rate per wavelength channel of more than 1 Tb/s. Transmitting more data per channel means fewer wavelength channels are needed to carry the same total capacity, potentially simplifying network equipment and reducing costs.



Because ultra-high-speed signals are extremely sensitive to signal degradation over long distances, the researchers also developed a low-noise forward Raman pumping technique. This ensured high-quality transmission of the 200-GBaud-class ultra-high-speed signals over a distance of 2,000 kilometers.



Expanding capacity to meet data demands

To test the approach, the researchers built a large-scale S+C+L triple-band testbed that covers a much wider range of the light spectrum than commercial systems. They used it to transmit 92 wavelength channels over 2,000 km. Each channel carried 200-GBaud-class ultra-high-speed signals, exceeding 100 Tb/s in total capacity.



“This work illustrates the impact that high symbol rate transmission and low noise Raman amplification can have on scaling long haul network capacity,” said OFC program chair Lidia Galdino from Corning Inc. “Achieving over 100 Tb/s across S, C and L bands over 2,000 km is a notable step toward future ultra- high-capacity backbone systems."



The researchers say they plan to continue to refine and improve the technologies used in the demonstration to enable even higher transmission capacity over long distances, with the goal of meeting the ever-growing demands of future communication networks.



