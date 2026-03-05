Stop watching session replays: LogRocket launches Ask Galileo, an AI-powered chat that answers any question about your users' experience in seconds

BOSTON, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogRocket , creators of the AI-first session replay and analytics software platform, today announced the release of Ask Galileo, an AI-powered chat that allows product teams to answer any question about their users’ experience in seconds. LogRocket’s Galileo AI watches session replays, reads customer feedback, and analyzes disparate data from across the product stack to proactively surface what’s affecting conversion, adoption, and user experience.

In the past, something as simple as investigating a drop in conversion rate would require product teams to hunt for answers across session replays, dashboards, and various tools. Now, LogRocket users can just Ask Galileo, which delivers an immediate response (and suggested fixes), informed by their product data.

Answer any product question in seconds

Ask Galileo is an AI-powered chat that answers any question about your users’ experience in seconds.

You can Ask Galileo via MCP directly from Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, or Cursor. You can query it from Slack or Microsoft Teams. Or use it inside the LogRocket platform.

It works like this:

Type a question in plain English Galileo watches relevant session replays, reads customer feedback, and analyzes product changes You get an answer about what’s impacting users, and suggestions on what to do next:



Here are some examples of questions asked by real Galileo users:

“Please give any reasons why conversion may be down this month?”

“Where is the biggest bottleneck on our app?”

“Can you tell me in the last 24 hours the percentage of users who got a payment error at checkout?”



What makes this different from the wave of AI chatbots hitting the market is what it’s built on. Galileo develops a deep understanding of your application: watching session replays, reading support data, and tracking product changes. When you ask a question, it’s answered by referencing your actual product data.

Some of the most powerful use cases we’ve seen have been customers who integrate the Galileo MCP into their automated workflows: summarizing all customers’ experience in your helpdesk, automating post-release monitoring, and giving context to your sales and customer success teams in your CRM.

And, importantly, Galileo shows its work. Every answer surfaces the underlying sessions and data points it used to get there, so your team can validate the findings rather than just take the AI’s word for it.

Who’s using it?

Early customers are already seeing the difference. Product teams at Kaplan and Parts Town are using Ask Galileo to improve their digital experiences.

“Ask Galileo has become immediately invaluable to my team,” said Eitan Dantzig, VP, Product Management - Supplemental Education, at Kaplan, a global provider of educational programs. “We can now have a conversation with our data. This has put deeper insights about our users’ behavior at our fingertips. It even allows us to ask things like, ‘our customers are reporting an endless spinner, can you find that?’ Galileo finds the issue, shows you what it looks like, how often it’s happening, and even how to fix it.”

Sam Brewer, VP Ecommerce at Parts Town, a multi-billion dollar distributor of foodservice equipment parts, uses LogRocket to quantify feature adoption and identify issues in their mobile app.

“Ask Galileo was really helpful during our release of the new SnapScan barcode scanning feature,” Brewer said. “Being able to drill down with specific questions helped us quantify user adoption and analyze user journey impact. We didn’t have to comb through sessions or dashboards on our own; Galileo did it for us.”

Unify all your data sources

LogRocket’s Galileo AI brings together all your data from across the product stack, so you can get the most out of the data sources that you already rely on.

When a user Asks Galileo, the agent synthesizes an answer from your data, including:

Session replay: Galileo watches every user session to identify friction points within the user journey.

Galileo watches every user session to identify friction points within the user journey. Customer feedback: Galileo listens to customer calls from Zoom, Gong, and other sources to capture user sentiment.

Galileo listens to customer calls from Zoom, Gong, and other sources to capture user sentiment. Support tickets: Galileo reads every support ticket from sources such as Zendesk and Intercom to surface user issues.

Galileo reads every support ticket from sources such as Zendesk and Intercom to surface user issues. Project management: Galileo tracks product changes in Linear and Jira, and analyzes the results of A/B tests in platforms like Optimizely and Qualtrics.

Galileo also surfaces the relevant sessions and data points it uses to find its answers, allowing LogRocket users to validate findings.

Ask Galileo accuracy

We measure Galileo’s performance two ways: through feedback customers can give on responses, and via human reviewers who score AI outputs based on veracity. Combined, those two signals show Ask Galileo answers roughly 90% of queries accurately, at least as well as we’d expect a human to, as of today (across our thousands of active Galileo users).

When we started building Galileo AI, the earliest version required a human in the loop for almost every meaningful output.

We’re at 90% accuracy for the agent today, and we’re not done.

That trajectory matters because it reflects something real: getting AI to reliably understand user experience is hard. The teams building in this space are only now reaching the performance bar where it’s genuinely useful in daily work, not just impressive in a demo.

Ask from anywhere

Ask Galileo was designed to provide users with fast answers, whether they’re logged into the platform or not:

AI tools: You can Ask Galileo via MCP directly from your favorite AI tools, including Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, Cursor, and more.

You can Ask Galileo via MCP directly from your favorite AI tools, including Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, Cursor, and more. Collaboration platforms: LogRocket users can query Galileo directly from Slack or Microsoft Teams.

LogRocket users can query Galileo directly from Slack or Microsoft Teams. LogRocket: Ask Galileo exists under its own tab within the LogRocket platform.



“AI-generated code is creating features and complexity faster than ever. The teams that win will be the ones whose intelligence finds them wherever they work, so they can move faster,” said Matt Arbesfeld, LogRocket Co-founder and CEO.

“Galileo watches every session, reads every ticket, and monitors your app so it can show what matters before you think to ask, or instantly provide an answer to your burning questions.”

Try Ask Galileo for yourself or learn more about Ask Galileo .

About LogRocket

LogRocket is the AI-first session replay and product analytics platform. Stop manually watching session replays; Galileo AI does it for you, watching every session, reading user feedback, and tracking product changes to proactively surface what's impacting users before it affects your business. Teams can ask Galileo any question about their users' experience and get answers in seconds, or integrate it into agentic workflows via MCP across tools like Claude, ChatGPT, Slack, and more. The company’s AI-powered platform allows its 3,000+ global customers to provide an optimal user experience every time. Founded in 2016 in Boston, MA, the company is backed by Battery Ventures, Delta-v Capital, and Matrix Partners.

