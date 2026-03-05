Palmer’s Expands Its Viral Tahitian Vanilla Collection with New Indulgent Haircare

Englewood Cliffs, NJ, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on the breakout, viral success of its Cocoa Butter Formula Tahitian Vanilla skincare collection, Palmer’s® announces the launch of its new Tahitian Vanilla Haircare Range - an indulgent, sensorial lineup infused with nourishing acacia honey and antioxidant-rich ingredients designed to deliver intense hydration, frizz control, and a glossy glass-like finish, all wrapped in an irresistible signature vanilla scent.

As consumers increasingly seek sensorial, high-performing beauty rituals, the Tahitian Vanilla expansion into haircare allows Palmer’s to meet evolving consumer demand for indulgent, result-driven solutions that elevate everyday routines. Now, vanilla lovers can get their vanilla fix and layer from head to toe – without the luxury price tag.

The Tahitian Vanilla Haircare Collection Includes:

Tahitian Vanilla Shampoo – A gentle, sulfate-free cleanser that purifies without harsh detergents. Designed to minimize stripping and tangling while delivering lasting hydration and softness.

Tahitian Vanilla Conditioner – A rich, creamy formula that envelops strands in deep moisture and essential nutrients. Instantly detangles while improving manageability, smoothness, and overall hair health.

Tahitian Vanilla Leave-In Conditioner – A lightweight yet ultra-nourishing leave-in treatment that detangles on contact, tames frizz, and provides long-lasting hydration. Leaves hair silky, soft, and beautifully glossy.

Tahitian Vanilla Hydra Gloss Pack – A highly concentrated hydrating treatment that deeply replenishes and seals in moisture. Delivers lasting protection, enhanced softness, and a radiant, glass like shine.

Tahitian Vanilla Hair & Scalp Oil – A multi-purpose hair oil, that nourishes both hair and scalp while locking in hydration. Smooths strands, tames frizz, and imparts a sleek, glass-shine finish.

Formulated to deliver intense hydration and frizz control, the collection leaves hair visibly smoother, softer, and radiant with a healthy, glass-like finish. The result? Hair that looks as indulgent as it smells.

“At Palmer’s, we love the way consumers connect with Tahitian Vanilla – not only for its superior hydration, but for the sensorial escape it creates,” said Rebecca Brown, VP of Marketing. “With the introduction of Tahitian Vanilla haircare, we’re extending that experience beyond the body, inviting consumers to layer, indulge and immerse themselves in a vanilla head-to-toe ritual.”

The Tahitian Vanilla Haircare Collection is designed to make everyday routines feel elevated and indulgent, delivering premium performance and a signature fragrance experience at an accessible, affordable price. It’s available at Walmart and Amazon with pricing ranging from $2.79 - $7.59.

About E.T. Browne Drug Co., Inc.

E.T. Browne Drug Co., maker of Palmer's®, is a family-owned business and one of America's most loved skincare companies. For 185 years, Palmer's® has been a trusted brand, providing treatment-oriented products that are passed down from generation to generation. The name Palmer's is synonymous with high-quality, efficacious skin and hair care product lines including Cocoa Butter Formula, Coconut Oil Formula, Shea Formula and Skin Success. To learn more about E.T. Browne Drug Co, visit www.palmers.com, Facebook, TikTok, Instagram.

